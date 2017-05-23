Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 90
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Broken Clouds
H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 85° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

School
Senior student barred from Christian school's graduation because she's pregnant
Close

Senior student barred from Christian school's graduation because she's pregnant

Senior student barred from Christian school's graduation because she's pregnant
Photo Credit: Sven Meier / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Senior student barred from Christian school's graduation because she's pregnant

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Sven Meier / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Hagerstown, Md. -  Maddi Runkles is a senior at The Heritage Academy in Hagerstown, Maryland.

>> Read more trending news

With a 4.0 grade point average, athletics commitments and a leadership role in the school’s Key Club, she was all set to graduate this spring.

Then came her son, Grayson.

Runkles learned she was pregnant in January. The Heritage Academy, a conservative Christian school, considers premarital sex a violation of its code of conduct, as do many institutions with similar values.

Despite the fact that she attends a Christian school, she said she considered an abortion. A 2014 study found that nearly 60 percent of women who have abortions identify as Catholic or Protestant.

“I had worked so hard for (graduation), and I made one mistake, and all my hard work was being taken away from me,” she told WUSA-9.

WUSA-9 reported that she was first removed from her position on the student council and suspended for two days. She was also told that she’d be forced to finish the school year at home, by herself.

But that changed when a group of students and parents petitioned the school to allow her to finish the year.

“I mean, all I did that was wrong was just have sex before marriage, which they don’t agree with,” said Runkles, who said carrying the child was“the right decision.”

That’s not how her high school sees it. Principal Dave Hobbs planned to tell the entire school about her pregnancy and resulting suspension, according to Students for Life, an anti-abortion group that’s gotten involved on her behalf.

When interviewed, Hobbs said the school’s code of conduct is applied on a case-by-case basis, but that the school has already been generous in allowing Runkles to finish her school year on the premises.

Her father, Scott Runkles, said he resigned from his position as a member of the school’s board because of how his daughter was treated.

Read more at WUSA-9.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Tampa Bay mayor’s joke about shooting media, watch them ‘cry like little girls,’ falls flat  
    Tampa Bay mayor’s joke about shooting media, watch them ‘cry like little girls,’ falls flat  
      A Florida mayor’s joke about firing blanks from a machine gun at the media has landed him in hot water.  Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who joked about pointing the gun at reporters as part of a military exercise, said he has told that same joke before but it didn’t get much criticism until he told it again at a Special Operations Industry Conference last week, according to the Tampa Bay Times. >> Read more trending news “The first place I point that gun is at the media,” Buckhorn said to a room of more than 1,000 attendees, the Times reported. “I’ve never seen grown men cry like little girls, for when that gun goes off those media folks just hit the deck like no one’s business. It’s great payback. I love it.” Buckhorn’s words went viral, leading to dozens of complaints made to City Hall. In a statement, his spokeswoman told the Times that Buckhorn, the son of a wire service reporter and brother of a CNN cameraman, respects the media and didn’t intend to offend anyone with his joke. >> Related: Toddler recovering after shooting himself Buckhorn dismissed complaints made by war correspondents at first, saying they were silly, but the story gained national attention, and the mayor’s spokeswoman said his joke was never meant to be taken seriously, the Times reported. The two-term mayor will leave office in 2019 because of term limits. Read more at the Tampa Bay Times.
  • Police: Manhunt underway for killers who lured 2 people in Craigslist-type transaction
    Police: Manhunt underway for killers who lured 2 people in Craigslist-type transaction
    A multiagency manhunt is underway for the people who allegedly killed two men during a robbery in Georgia. Sheriff Joe Chapman said the two men were lured to Clegg Farm Road in Social Circle, Georgia, on Monday to be robbed. They ended up being shot. >> Read more trending news Tire marks can be seen where a truck veered off the road and crashed into the fence. Investigators said the victims had posted something on a website -- it was that item the suspects were after. “With the ambulance, the fire truck and the police tape going up, it looked more like a crime scene,” neighbor Larry Sneed said. Sneed said the crash happened about 150 yards from his driveway. He said a truck had veered off the road and slammed into his neighbor’s fence. “This is something more than a one-car accident,” Chapman said. “Two people had been shot. There were two fatalities.” Chapman said the victims were lured to the county. “Robbery. It was a transaction, some social media-type transaction, Craigslist-type situation,” Chapman said. The sheriff said the two victims drove 75 miles from Meriwether County to sell an item they had advertised online. Something went wrong during the transaction and both men ended up shot to death, investigators said. Chapman said a 16-year-old is in custody and charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault. Investigators don't think he acted alone. “We're looking for any and all persons involved,” Chapman said. “It is a current and ongoing investigation continuing as we speak … one more, two or three more.' The sheriff has put up a $5,000 reward for an arrest and conviction. “We're not Atlanta. This doesn't happen every day so (we’re putting) all effort we have into it,” Chapman said. There are five agencies actively working on this case. If anyone knows anything about this crime, they are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (770) 267-6557 immediately. 
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Orlando Magic hire John Hammond as general manager
    Orlando Magic hire John Hammond as general manager
    The Orlando Magic have hired Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond to serve as the team’s General Manager. Hammond worked for Milwaukee for 5 years, winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year award for the 2009-10 season. He replaces Rob Hennigan who was fired back on April 13th. Assistant GM Matt Lloyd had been running the team, and will stay on with a different role in the organization. Hammond joins new President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, who was hired on Tuesday morning. Weltman previously was the GM of the Toronto Raptors. The team now looks ahead to the NBA Draft on June 22nd. The Orlando Magic have the 5th, 25th, 33rd and 35th picks in the draft this year. The Magic finishing last season at 29-53, missing the playoffs.
  • Super Bowl LV moved to Tampa
    Super Bowl LV moved to Tampa
    Team owners have voted to move back the Los Angeles-hosted Super Bowl by one year, and awarding the 2021 game to Tampa. It would be Super Bowl LV.  NFL rules dictate that a venue must be open at least two years, before it could host the championship game. The new Los Angeles stadium would be home to both the Rams and Chargers.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.