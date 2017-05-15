Chick-fil-A adds new sandwich, lemonade to summer menu

Chick-fil-A is offering its customers the savory tastes of a backyard barbecue with two new summer menu items.

>> Read more trending news

The Atlanta-based fast food chain introduced its new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade on Monday. The summer sandwich and beverage will be rolled out nationwide at all Chick-fil-A locations today through Aug. 19.

Chick-fil-A Introduces New BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Beverage Inspired by Summer Flavors https://t.co/hRCpPlS18y pic.twitter.com/QXNkgKr2Vw — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) May 15, 2017

The barbecue sandwich includes up Chick-fil-A’s signature grilled chicken with bacon glazed in a brown sugar pepper blend and Colby Jack cheese on a Hawaiian-style bun, topped with a smokehouse barbecue sauce. The 500-calorie sandwich costs $5.59 before tax.



The new minty beverage, which Chick-fil-A suggests pairing with the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, adds watermelon and mint flavors to the chain’s beloved fresh-squeezed lemonade at 200 calories. A small drink costs $1.85 and is also available in a diet variety.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Lemonade (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

Close Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Lemonade Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Lemonade (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A backs its new seasonal sandwich up with science, reporting more than 95 percent of U.S. consumers like barbecue.

“We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try,” David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development, said in a news release.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich “was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high-quality sandwich at the drive-thru,” Farmer said. “We hope customers will enjoy the new ingredients and flavor combinations in our Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade all summer long.”

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

Close Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich (Photo via Chick-fil-A)

﻿>> Four Atlanta restaurants are the 'best barbecue joints in America,' according to ranking﻿

Chick-fil-A added another limited-time menu item in March when it introduced the Frosted Strawberry Lemonade, a spin on the Frosted Lemonade, which the company introduced in 2015. The Frosted Strawberry Lemonade, described by Chick-fil-A as a “seasonal twist on a customer favorite,” is a combination of Chick-fil-A’s signature lemonade, the vanilla Icedream and strawberry purée. It’s being offered nationwide through May 20.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.