The Most Delicious Ice Cream Flavors Ranked

A new poll had people rank the best ice cream flavors, and we fully expected a boring pick at #1 - either chocolate or vanilla.

Apparently we're not quite that boring...

More than 5,000 people voted online at the website Ranker, and Cookies and Cream took first place!

Here are the others in the top ten:

Cookies and cream Chocolate Vanilla Mint chocolate chip Strawberry (Neapolitan with vanilla, chocolate, AND strawberry came in 12th) Chocolate chip French vanilla (If they'd lumped it in with regular vanilla, it probably would have come in first, but they're different though - real "French vanilla" ice cream has eggs in it) Rocky road Coffee Peanut butter cup

Voting has been officially closed on the topic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t debate below. Tell us what you think got the snub!