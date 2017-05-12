A 39-year-old man was killed Friday after being thrown from his Honda SUV in a one-vehicle crash on State Road 40 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 3-year-old boy in the SUV, who was not in a car seat, was also ejected from the vehicle during the crash, but survived with only minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on State Road 40 at Pinto Lane, officials said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was driving west on the roadway when, for an unknown reason, he drifted off the road onto the shoulder, overcorrected and flipped the SUV, FHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The toddler was taken to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators did not say what the relationship was between the driver and 3-year-old.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.