15 year old killed in hit and run in Avalon Park 

Orange County, Fla. - An Orlando man has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he was accused of running over a 15-year-old, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at 3:05 a.m. Saturday on Avalon Road and Pellicer Drive in Orlando.
Troopers said Ryan Fischer, 35, was driving his motorcycle south on Avalon Road when he struck and killed Alec Gomez, who was in the road. Fischer then fled on foot, but witnesses were able to identify him when he was located in a nearby backyard.
The crash remains under investigation.
