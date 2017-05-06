Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 80°
L 58°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Clear
H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    60°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 80° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 88° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park
Close

9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park

9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park
Photo Credit: Niles-Carnes, Elyna (CMG-Orlando
A 9-year-old girl said she bit a man who grabbed her wrist and tried to get her inside his vehicle.

9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park

Updated:
Photo Credit: Niles-Carnes, Elyna (CMG-Orlando
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - 

A little girl told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs that she bit the hand of a man who tried to kidnap her at a Titusville park.

The attempted abduction happened at W.W. James Park in Titusville.

The 9-year-old girl told Eyewitness News that she went to put a blanket back in her parents car when a man in a vehicle pulled up next to her. He got out of the car, asked her if she wanted a ride, she said no and instinctively bit him. The girl said he would buy her treats and candy from a store if she went with him and then he grabbed her wrist.

The girl said she was able to break free and ran to her mother to report what happened.

“Be safe around strangers, because you never know if they can hurt you or not,” the girl told Eyewitness News.

The mother of the little girl told Eyewitness News that she was thankful her daughter was able to defend herself.

Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs is following this developing story to learn what the man and vehicle looked like. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. and wftv.com for updates.

 

 

Related

Police: New Smyrna Beach man arrested after trying to kidnap boy at McDonald's

Deputies release composite sketch of man who tried to kidnap girl from bus stop in Orange County

A 9-year-old girl said she bit a man who grabbed her wrist and tried to get her inside his vehicle.
Close

9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park

Photo Credit: Niles-Carnes, Elyna (CMG-Orlando
A 9-year-old girl said she bit a man who grabbed her wrist and tried to get her inside his vehicle.

Woman jogging on Jay Blanchard Trail fights off would-be kidnapper, deputies say
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Severed foot found inside shoe at South Carolina marina
    Severed foot found inside shoe at South Carolina marina
    Charleston police investigators are looking for information from the public after a severed human foot was found Monday in a shoe at the city’s marina.  The foot, encased in a black sock in a teal Adidas Samoa shoe, sat on the dock for six days before anyone realized there were human remains in the footwear, the Post and Courier in Charleston reported. The grisly discovery came when the finder realized that what appeared to be a human bone was sticking out of the top of the shoe. >> Read more trending stories The newspaper reported that investigators believe that the foot and shoe were floating amid debris in the marina for some time. A worker clearing the debris tossed the shoe on the dock, where it stayed until the bone was spotted.  Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten told the paper that a forensic anthropologist in her office confirmed the foot was human. She said investigators have been unable to determine the age, sex or ethnicity of the foot’s owner, or how long it has been severed from the person’s body.  Detectives have also been unable to match the foot to any missing person in the area, Wooten said. Officials from the state Department of Natural Resources also were unaware of any boating accident from which the foot could have washed up.  Wooten told Live 5 News in Charleston that the shoe could have surfaced after severe weather that blew through the area last week. She said the shoe was a man’s size 9, though that does not mean that the foot belonged to a man. 
  • Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Newly released prison records say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang. >> Read more trending news A death report released Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. also says Hernandez once threatened to kill a correction officer and his family. The reports were released in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. They show he was disciplined for the threats against a correction officer and for submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller. The following month he was disciplined for 'being in possession of STG paraphernalia.' STG means security threat group -- prison language for gangs. Two months later in November, Hernandez was disciplined for 'threatening to kill a corrections officer and his family.” The events took place while he was housed in a Bristol County prison from 2013 to 2015. Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza-Baranowksi maximum-security prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Police: Man stabbed, killed by daughter
    Police: Man stabbed, killed by daughter
    A man died early Saturday morning in Pennsylvania from a stab wound to his chest, police said. According to police, the man’s daughter, Christina Nicasssio, was responsible for the deadly attack. >> Read more trending news Nicassio, 27, was taken into custody after police said she stabbed her father at a residence in Plum. Police said Nicassio will be lodged at the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on the charge of homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing. Visit WPXI.com for the latest updates.  
  • Macron campaign claims hack attack on eve of runoff in France
    Macron campaign claims hack attack on eve of runoff in France
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign claimed Friday it had been the target of a 'massive' computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online two days before Sunday’s presidential runoff, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen. Macron, who is seen as the front-runner against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in what analysts are billing as the most important election in France in decades, extended his lead over in Friday’s polls. As much as nine gigabytes of data were posted on a profile called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a site that allows anonymous document sharing. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or if any of it was genuine, Reuters reported. In a statement, Macron's political movement confirmed that it had been hacked. 'The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and coordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information,' the statement said. A campaign blackout starting minutes after the Macron team announcement at midnight Friday means that Le Pen's campaign can't legally comment on the leak, Fox News reported. An interior minister also declined to comment, citing French rules that forbid any commentary liable to influence an election, Reuters reported. The ban remains in place until the polls close Sunday at 8 p.m. Opinion polls show independent centrist Macron winning with about 62 percent of the vote, Reuters reported. The Kremlin has denied it was behind any such attacks, even though Macron's camp renewed complaints against Russian media and a hackers' group operating in Ukraine. Vitali Kremez, director of research with New York-based cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, told Reuters his review indicates that APT 28, a group tied to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence directorate, was behind the leak. He cited similarities with U.S. election hacks that have been previously attributed to that group. 'If indeed driven by Moscow, this leak appears to be a significant escalation over the previous Russian operations aimed at the U.S. presidential election, expanding the approach and scope of effort from simple espionage efforts towards more direct attempts to sway the outcome,' Kremez said. On Friday night as the #Macronleaks hashtag buzzed around social media, Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, tweeted 'Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?' Macron spokesman Sylvain Fort, in a response on Twitter, called Philippot's tweet “vile.”
  • Medical marijuana implementing bill burns out with Legislative session
    Medical marijuana implementing bill burns out with Legislative session
    Thursday the state Senate approved the House version of bill (HB 1397) in 31-7 vote.   see related story   We told you the bill could still make another visit to the Senate if the House makes more changes and that's exactly what happened. Friday, the House and Senate went back and forth over several issues, from how patients used medical marijuana (vaping,but no smoking to edibles which were eventually allowed) to whether it could be used in public.   Disagreement over the number of dispensaries and where they would be is what finally stopped the bill.   The bill's sponsor in the House, Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, sent one more tweak back to the senate telling them to take it or leave.   Now, action on legislation is over for the regular legislative session, any bill that was not passed Friday is dead unless a special session is called.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.