9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park

A little girl told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs that she bit the hand of a man who tried to kidnap her at a Titusville park.

The attempted abduction happened at W.W. James Park in Titusville.

The 9-year-old girl told Eyewitness News that she went to put a blanket back in her parents car when a man in a vehicle pulled up next to her. He got out of the car, asked her if she wanted a ride, she said no and instinctively bit him. The girl said he would buy her treats and candy from a store if she went with him and then he grabbed her wrist.

The girl said she was able to break free and ran to her mother to report what happened.

“Be safe around strangers, because you never know if they can hurt you or not,” the girl told Eyewitness News.

The mother of the little girl told Eyewitness News that she was thankful her daughter was able to defend herself.

