8-year-old Florida boy catches 6-foot-long python

An eight-year-old Florida boy teamed up with his father to catch a six-foot-long python in the Florida Everglades.

According to a Facebook post by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Joe Daskam and his father spotted the snake while driving down a road one night.

WATCH: Florida man catches 50th python during landmark python hunt

Under his father’s supervision, officials said the boy approached the snake from behind and grabbed it right behind its head. This is the recommended way to catch a snake to prevent it from biting, officials said.

That same night, his father, Steve Daskam, captured an eight-foot-long python.

FWC said both snakes were turned over to the agency.

SEE IT: 12-foot Burmese python, 39 eggs captured in Florida

On April 15, FWC launched a program with 22 paid hunters to capture the invasive python species in South Florida. In addition to the paid hunters, FWC launched its Python Pickup Program that encourages people to kill pythons by offering prizes such as T-shirts, $100 gas cards, Yeti tumblers, GoPro cameras and other gear.

___________________________________________________________

See video of massive python caught here:

___________________________________________________________