13-year-old boy killed by SunRail train in Sanford, officials say

A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a SunRail train in Seminole County Friday, officials said.

The boy, identified by police as Marcees Kilpatrick, lived in the neighborhood.

"He was walking his bicycle and got close to the train when the train essentially clipped part of his body, and he died due to those injuries," Sanford Police Department spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Goldsboro Boulevard and Dixie Way, police said.

Resident Ela Brooks said children regularly cut across the train tracks in the area to get from one neighborhood to another.

"I've been seeing them ever since I've been here, and I've been here since 1957," she said.

There were 62 people on board the train at the time of the incident, officials said.

The passengers had to stay on the train for hours while investigators processed the scene.

Busses and shuttles were used to transport them north and south of the accident scene until about 8:45 p.m. when the second main train line was opened.

The entire main line was reopened at 9:45 p.m., the Florida Department of Transportation said.