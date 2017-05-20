Yale dean placed on leave for insensitive Yelp reviews

A Yale University dean, who called people “white trash,” “sketchy” and “low-class folks” in her Yelp reviews of local businesses, was placed on leave this week by the school USA Today reported.

Jane Chu, dean of Pierson College at Yale, apologized last Saturday for insensitive and sometimes racially charged comments in her reviews," the Yale Daily News reported. She was placed on leave this week and will not take part in commencement activities, according to an email sent to students by Head of College Stephen Davis, the Yale Daily News reported.

The student newspaper posted screenshots of many of Chu’s reviews from a Yelp account she has since deleted.

In many of the posts, Chu states that she is "Asian."

"Remember: I am Asian," Chu says in a post criticizing a Mochi restaurant. "I know Mochi. These are not good and overpriced. … I guess if you were a white person who has no clue what Mochi is, this would be fine for you.”

Chu also was critical of a Japanese restaurant, noting that the employees were Chinese.

“To put it quite simply: If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you. This establishment is definitely not authentic by any stretch of any imagination and perfect for those low-class folks who believe this is a real night out,” she wrote.

According to USA Today, Chu compliments a movie theater for its "small theater feel" and lack of "sketchy crowds (despite it being in New Haven.)"

Davis told students in the email that he originally believed Chu had written two insensitive Yelp reviews, but upon learning of "multiple reprehensible posts" his trust in her ability to lead students was further eroded, the Yale Daily News reported.

“Let me be clear,” Davis wrote. “No one, especially those in trusted positions of educating young people, should denigrate or stereotype others, and that extends to any form of discrimination based on class, race, religion, age, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”