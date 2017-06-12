Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
76°
H 84
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
76°
Broken Clouds
H 84° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

World
Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids
Close

Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids

Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hackers, believed to be affiliated with Russia, have developed a highly customizable cyberweapon capable of taking down electric grids, according to researchers in a pair of countries and multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Researchers say the malware, dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, is the first ever designed to attack electric grids, specifically. It has no capabilities geared toward espionage, U.S.-based security firm Dragos Inc. said in a report issued Monday.

CrashOverride in its current form can be easily re-purposed for use in Europe and parts of the Middle East and Asia, according to Dragos. It has already been used once before – in December, when it was used to briefly shut down one-fifth of the electric grid in Kiev, Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. It’s not clear who was behind that attack, although Ukrainian officials blamed Russia, Reuters reported. Officials in Moscow have denied any involvement. 

“With a small amount of tailoring … (CrashOverride) would also be effective in the North American grid,” according to Dragos.

Both Dragos and Slovakian anti-virus firm ESET have issued alerts to governments and infrastructure operators in an effort to prepare them for the possible threat CrashOverride poses, according to Reuters.

"The malware is really easy to re-purpose and use against other targets. That is definitely alarming," ESET malware researcher Robert Lipovsky told Reuters. "This could cause wide-scale damage to infrastructure systems that are vital."

Dragos founder Robert M. Lee told the wire service that while CrashOverride can cause portions of a nation’s electric grid to go down for several days, it is not currently powerful enough to bring down the entirety of a country’s grid.

Still, Sergio Caltagirone, director of threat intelligence for Dragos, described the cyberweapon as “a game charger” in an interview with The Post.

“It’s the culmination of over a decade of theory and attack scenarios,” Caltagirone said.

CrashOverride is just the second malware discovered that was created with the intent to disrupt physical systems, Wired reported. The first known malware created with such a purpose was the 2010 Stuxnet virus, used by the U.S. and Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear program.

“The potential impact here is huge,” Lipovsky told Wired. “If this is not a wakeup call, I don’t know what could be.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Congressman introduces ‘COVFEFE Act,’ law to make Trump’s tweets official record
    Congressman introduces ‘COVFEFE Act,’ law to make Trump’s tweets official record
    Remember “covfefe,” the now-deleted infamous presidential Twitter typo (he meant to type “press coverage”) that drove the internet into a craze last month? Well, thanks to Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), the term is back and made its way to the House floor Monday as an acronym for new legislation that would nationally archive President Donald Trump’s personal tweets as official presidential record. >> Read more trending news Under the introduced legislation, presidential tweets would be sent straight to the National Archives and the deletion of tweets from the Twitter account would be a violation of the PRA subject to “disciplinary action.” Related: Sean Spicer's simple response to Trump's ‘covfefe’ tweet “President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented,” Quigley said in a statement. “If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post.” Related: What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in Though the current language of the PRA lists any form of “electronic communication” as worthy of officially documenting and archiving, social media isn’t explicitly spelled out in the law. White House press secretary Sean Spicer told the media last week the president’s tweets should be taken as official presidential statements. Related: ‘Covfefe’ license tag ordered in Arizona This is Quigley’s second bill with a tongue-in-cheek jab at the president. In March, he introduced the Make Access Records Available to Lead Government Openness Act (the MAR-A-LAGO Act), which would require public visitor logs for locations where either the president or vice president conduct official business, including logs at Trump’s resorts. According to The Washington Post, Trump’s trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida cost taxpayers nearly $10 million in his first month in office.
  • Man freed from prison after finding new suspect – who looks just like him
    Man freed from prison after finding new suspect – who looks just like him
    A Missouri man who served 17 years for an attempted purse snatching that he consistently denied committing has been released after he and his lawyers found an alternate suspect in a prisoner who looks just like him.  Richard Anthony Jones, of Kansas City, served almost 17 years of his prison sentence before his conviction was overturned on Wednesday. The Kansas City Star reported that Jones had been sentenced to serve just under 20 years in prison for the 1999 crime, which occurred outside a Walmart in Roeland Park, Kansas. “Everybody has a doppelganger,” one of Jones’ attorneys, Alice Craig, told the Star. “Luckily, we found his.” Jones was convicted based on eyewitness testimony, despite having an alibi that placed him across the state line in Missouri at the time of the crime. Eyewitness misidentification is the leading cause of wrongful convictions, according to the Midwest Innocence Project, which worked with Craig and the Paul E. Wilson Project for Innocence at the University of Kansas’ School of Law to obtain Jones’ release.  Craig said that the witnesses were given one photo lineup in which Jones was the only light-skinned person pictured.  In a second lineup, four of the six suspects had blue eyes, which also did not align with witness descriptions of the man they saw commit the crime. The lineups were done three months after the fact, KCUR in Kansas City reported. Jones was arrested five months after the crime. Despite there being no physical evidence linking him to the crime, he was convicted and sent to prison.  “If you believe it just happens to certain people, people with criminal histories and things of that nature, it doesn’t,” Jones told KCUR after his release. “It can happen to anybody. And it took me to go to prison to see that.” >> Read more trending stories Jones heard multiple times from fellow inmates over the years about another prisoner who not only could pass for his twin, but who also had the same first name. The Star reported that, though he never ran into the other inmate while behind bars, Jones passed the information off to his lawyers.  Craig told the Star that their investigation found evidence that the other potential suspect lived near the scene of the crime in 1999. Jones lived across the state line in Kansas City.   The attorney said she and her colleagues were stunned when they saw a photo of the other man. The man, who like Jones is a light-skinned man of color, has the same hairstyle, mustache and goatee, and a similar facial structure.  “We were floored by how much they looked alike,” Craig told the Star.  When Craig and Innocence Project attorneys showed photos of Jones and the other man to the victim, witnesses and even the prosecutor in the case, they all said they could not tell the men apart.  “This court has no doubt, although that isn’t the standard, that a jury would not be able to reach a determination that this defendant was guilty,” Johnson County (Kansas) District Judge Kevin Moriarty said during the hearing in Jones’ case, KCUR reported. “This court does not believe any reasonable jury could have made such a decision in this case. The alternate suspect, whose full name has not been released, testified Wednesday at Jones’ hearing. He denied being the man who committed the crime in 1999, the Star reported.  Jones told KCUR that he did not believe that he would be set free until the judge spoke the words. He said hearing it was “a beautiful thing.” The newly exonerated man now has to get reacquainted with his family, including his children.  “When I got locked up, my kids were kids and now they’re grown,” Jones told the radio station. “That gives you an idea of what type of time people are doing and the type of time a person can do for a crime they didn’t commit.” A GoFundMe page set up to help Jones now that he is free raised more than $12,000 in two days. 
  • Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    A federal appeals court on Monday declined to lift an injunction that blocks part of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. >> Read more trending news
  • Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids
    Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed at electric grids
    Hackers, believed to be affiliated with Russia, have developed a highly customizable cyberweapon capable of taking down electric grids, according to researchers in a pair of countries and multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Researchers say the malware, dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, is the first ever designed to attack electric grids, specifically. It has no capabilities geared toward espionage, U.S.-based security firm Dragos Inc. said in a report issued Monday. CrashOverride in its current form can be easily re-purposed for use in Europe and parts of the Middle East and Asia, according to Dragos. It has already been used once before – in December, when it was used to briefly shut down one-fifth of the electric grid in Kiev, Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. It’s not clear who was behind that attack, although Ukrainian officials blamed Russia, Reuters reported. Officials in Moscow have denied any involvement.  “With a small amount of tailoring … (CrashOverride) would also be effective in the North American grid,” according to Dragos. Both Dragos and Slovakian anti-virus firm ESET have issued alerts to governments and infrastructure operators in an effort to prepare them for the possible threat CrashOverride poses, according to Reuters. 'The malware is really easy to re-purpose and use against other targets. That is definitely alarming,' ESET malware researcher Robert Lipovsky told Reuters. 'This could cause wide-scale damage to infrastructure systems that are vital.' Dragos founder Robert M. Lee told the wire service that while CrashOverride can cause portions of a nation’s electric grid to go down for several days, it is not currently powerful enough to bring down the entirety of a country’s grid. Still, Sergio Caltagirone, director of threat intelligence for Dragos, described the cyberweapon as “a game charger” in an interview with The Post. “It’s the culmination of over a decade of theory and attack scenarios,” Caltagirone said. CrashOverride is just the second malware discovered that was created with the intent to disrupt physical systems, Wired reported. The first known malware created with such a purpose was the 2010 Stuxnet virus, used by the U.S. and Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear program. “The potential impact here is huge,” Lipovsky told Wired. “If this is not a wakeup call, I don’t know what could be.”
  • Visiting an old friend: Inside the grieving of a former Pulse regular
    Visiting an old friend: Inside the grieving of a former Pulse regular
    Rick Mulligan takes the grieving process “day by day.”   He went back to the Pulse nightclub site on June 6 for the first time in a few months to reflect, think and mourn. “When you’re here it’s quiet,” he said.  “I mean the road is right there, and the traffic is right there.  But when you’re here, it’s quiet.  And with the anniversary coming up, my mind is just racing.  So I just needed to bring it together.” Mulligan  is an openly gay man who has lived in Orlando for the past 25 years.  He used to visit Pulse frequently, going multiple times a week.  One of his favorite memories is celebrating his 30th birthday at the club. “You could walk into the club and not know anybody, and by the time fifteen-twenty minutes were done, you felt like you were part of the family.   You weren’t a stranger,” he said. A year later, Mulligan thinks the community will be healing from the Pulse terror attack for a long time. “How can you summarize what took place that night, and then in a year be over it?” Mulligan said.   “You can’t.  You just have to figure out how to go day by day, and 364 days later it becomes a year.  But at this point it’s just learning how to deal with the new new.  It’s a different life.” After the attack, Mulligan said the gay community realized who their allies were. “We always had a strong bond as the LGBT community in Orlando,” he said.  “What I think we realized more-so in the wake of the tragedy was the number of people we additionally as our allies, our friends.  Even not even here in Orlando but across the pond.” Mulligan thinks of the iconic photo of the vigil last year at the Dr. Phillips Center where thousands of people came out. “I think that was an eye-opening experience for many gay people because we still feel like we’re an outcast.  We still feel like we’re outsiders.  But we felt immediately like we were a part of the Orlando community, and not just a separate part of it, but actually a part of the Orlando community.” ﻿Listen to Gene Wexler’s conversation with Rick Mulligan Pt. 1  ﻿(Mobile users click here) ﻿Pt. 2  (Mobile users click here) Pt. 3  (Mobile users click here)
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.