British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday, but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity.

Latest statement from @ccianhopkins in relation to last night's attack. pic.twitter.com/w1BdLp9nY4 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said.

Here’s what we know:

Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported.

Abedi was known to British authorities, according to CBS News. The news organization did not elaborate on what brought Abedi to the attention of authorities.

Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan refugees, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children.

Police arrested one of Abedi's brothers in connection to the attack, according to Politico Europe. Greater Manchester police said they arrested one person in connection with Monday’s attack in south Manchester following the bombing. One other person was arrested at the Arndale Centre, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the person was connected with the bombing.