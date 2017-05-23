Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
89°
H 90
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
89°
Few Clouds
H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 86° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

World
Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
Close

Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 

Photo Credit: Peter Byrne/AP
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Peter Byrne/AP

MANCHESTER, England -  British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

>> Read more trending news

Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday, but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity.

Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said.

Here’s what we know:

Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994Politico Europe reported.

Abedi was known to British authoritiesaccording to CBS News. The news organization did not elaborate on what brought Abedi to the attention of authorities.

Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan refugeesThe Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children.

Police arrested one of Abedi's brothers in connection to the attack, according to Politico Europe. Greater Manchester police said they arrested one person in connection with Monday’s attack in south Manchester following the bombing. One other person was arrested at the Arndale Centre, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the person was connected with the bombing.

Related

Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Close

Britain concert blast

Photo Credit: Peter Byrne/AP
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

Mass. native opening for Ariana Grande in UK safe after explosion

Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know

Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead in Orlando 
    NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead in Orlando 
    Former NFL defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy has been discovered dead, according to Orlando Police. His cause of death was not revealed, but is not considered suspicious. He was 48. He played for the University of Miami and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992. Cortez was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker told TMZ, 'The entire Hall of Fame family is stunned and deeply saddened to learn the news of Cortez Kennedy's passing.'  'Cortez will be remembered not only for all his great achievements on the football field but how he handled himself off the field. He epitomized the many great values this game teaches which serves as inspiration to millions of fans.
  • Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
    Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
    Former University of Miami All-American and a member of the 1989 national championship team Cortez Kennedy, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 48, according to the Orlando Police Department. >> Read more trending news No cause of death has been given to this point. Orlando police confirmed to ESPN that, “they are investigating Kennedy’s death, but also said ‘there is nothing suspicious to report’ at this time.” Kennedy went on to play 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990-2000, was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and made eight Pro Bowls. See the latest on PalmBeachPost.com
  • Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the perpetrators behind Monday night’s suicide bomb attack in Manchester, England, that claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 60 other people. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police said a person detonated a suicide bomb Monday near one of the entrances to Manchester Arena, following an Ariana Grande concert. Police said children were among those killed or injured. Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump offered his condolences and condemned the “wicked ideology” that led to the attack. “(There were) so many young, beautiful, innocent people -- living and enjoying their lives -- murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said. “I won't call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are: losers.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the attack, although authorities said they had yet to uncover any connections between suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, and any wider terrorist organization. “The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump said. “This wicket ideology must be obliterated, and innocent life must be protected. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.” The White House said Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May after the attack and offered his condolences and support on behalf of the United States. 'We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,' Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a tweet. Trump’s remarks came during his first foreign trip as president, a sweep of five countries over nine days. The president was in Rome on Tuesday for a meeting with Pope Francis. He has already visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.
  • Thanks to beer, over 160,000 have jobs in Florida
    Thanks to beer, over 160,000 have jobs in Florida
    You can raise a glass to this! A new study shows America’s beer industry contributes more than $21.6 billion to Florida’s economy. It also supports 160,706 jobs in the state, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute, a trade association for brewers. 'America's beer distributors are proud to provide nearly 135,000 jobs with solid wages and great benefits to employees at more than 3,000 facilities, located in every state and congressional district across the country. Independent beer distributors generate significant economic contributions in their communities through local business-to-business commerce, investments in local infrastructure and capital assets and tax revenue,’ said NBWA President & CEO Craig Purser. Brewers and beer importers directly employ 64,745 Americans.
  • ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    The entrance tunnel to the world’s largest seed storage facility built into the permafrost in a mountain in a remote area of the Arctic Circle in Norway has been flooded by melting permafrost.  >> Read more trending news The storage facility, which opened in 2008, was supposed to be an impregnable rock vault protecting the world’s food supply in the event of a global catastrophe, either man-made or natural, but The Guardian reports permafrost meltwater inundated the entrance to the tunnel leading to the seed vault after extremely warm winter temperatures in the Arctic. The Norwegian government owns the vault, and a government official admitted builders did not foresee the impact of climate change. “It was not in our plans to think that the permafrost would not be there and that it would experience extreme weather like that,” Hege Njaa Aschim told The Guardian. Luckily no seeds were lost. The water that breached the entrance to the tunnel froze and Hege said the ice has been removed. Officials are now trying to figure out new solutions to make the vault self-sufficient, something that’s necessary for it to serve its purpose. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.