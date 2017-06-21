Woman makes plea for new information in son's unsolved shooting death

A woman will make a plea for new information in the unsolved shooting death of her 37-year-old son during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Cocoa Police Department.

Detectives hope to generate new leads in the December shooting of Jonte Thomas, who died from his injuries almost five months later.

Thomas and two passengers were returning home Dec. 9 after celebrating Cocoa High School's state championship victory when he was shot on North Fiske Boulevard near Mitchell Street, police said.

Investigators said one of Thomas' passengers fled the vehicle after two more shots were fired, but he returned to the scene to describe to detectives what he witnessed.

Anita Gibson, the victim's mother, said every day is a struggle for her.

"I'm begging for someone to give me closure, so I can move on," Gibson said. "I miss him so much. I'm coping with the help of God."

Detectives obtained video of the gunman's vehicle, which appears to be a white Nissan Altima or Maxima.

"The public needs to be involved," Gibson said. "Someone out there knows who shot my son and why. I want to know the circumstances."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest could qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.