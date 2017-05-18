Listen Live
News
Woman caught on surveillance stealing stroller at Disney, mother says
Close

Woman caught on surveillance stealing stroller at Disney, mother says

Woman caught on surveillance stealing stroller at Disney, mother says
Accused stroller stealer at Disney, authorities say.

Woman caught on surveillance stealing stroller at Disney, mother says

Updated:

CELEBRATION, Fla. -  Thousands of parents leave a stroller unattended while getting on a ride with their children at Disney World.

Michelle Craig, 29, from Spring Hill, turned herself in last week to deputies at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on a grand theft warrant issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County deputies wouldn’t say if the warrant was for a victim's stolen stroller.

Lauren Collazo told Channel 9’s Julie Salomone that she believes Craig swiped her $1,800 stroller from Hollywood Studios last month while she got on a ride. Collazo said someone who works at Disney gave her a photo from its security cameras showing Craig leaving the park with her stroller.

“(The stroller) had my daughter's special formula. And yes, I left my wallet deep inside hidden with everything in it. Money, credit cards, you name it,” Collazo said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Eyewitness News that they’re investigating multiple reports of stolen strollers from the theme park.

Collazo said Craig sold her stroller online to a woman in Texas. The customer called Collazo after the purchase, because she saw that surveillance photo from Disney that has since gone viral, Collazo said.

“The lady who purchased my stroller in Texas recognized the stroller that she had bought was the same one with pink tie wraps and everything,” Collazo said.

Collazo said she'll return to Disney, and she purchased a lock for her stroller. She said she hoped her story serves as a warning to other moms.

Disney referred Eyewitness News to the deputies when asked for comment.

Craig's attorney has not answered a request for comment.

Accused stroller stealer at Disney, authorities say.
