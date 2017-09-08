Woman beaten, pepper sprayed at Michigan Walmart

A Michigan woman was hit in the head and pepper sprayed during a fight near the checkout lanes at a Walmart in Dearborn, USA Today reported.

The scuffle broke out at 9 p.m., police said. Investigators are still searching for three assailants.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Dearborn. I urge the public to come forward and provide us with the identities of these suspects," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman said she had a verbal argument with two women. A third assailant walked up behind the victim and hit her in the head, police said.

"As the victim fell forward, the third suspect produced a pepper agent and sprayed the victim in the face," the Dearborn Police Department said in a news release.

The three suspects fled, USA Today reported. The woman suffered minor injuries from the pepper spray.

Dearborn Police Lt. Gary Mann said the argument began after one of the suspect's young children collided earlier with the victim. Words were exchanged and the incident escalated, he said.

Dearborn police released still and video images from the store, urging the public to come forward if they recognize the suspects.