Witnesses: Homeless man ran to Family Dollar after he was shot

A man was shot Friday morning near an east Charlotte business, North Carolina police said.

Officers responded to the call around 10:35 a.m,, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said the victim was a homeless man in his early 20s. He was shot after an argument outside a McDonald’s restaurant, witnesses said.

Witnesses said the victim collapsed inside a nearby Family Dollar after the shooting.

Paramedics took the man, who suffered from life-threatening injuries, to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police said a vehicle was also shot into, but no one in the car was injured.

Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shooting.