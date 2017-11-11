Witnesses: Homeless man ran to Family Dollar after he was shot

A man was shot Friday morning near an east Charlotte business, North Carolina police said.
Officers responded to the call around 10:35 a.m,, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses said the victim was a homeless man in his early 20s. He was shot after an argument outside a McDonald’s restaurant, witnesses said.
Witnesses said the victim collapsed inside a nearby Family Dollar after the shooting.
Paramedics took the man, who suffered from life-threatening injuries, to Carolinas Medical Center.
Police said a vehicle was also shot into, but no one in the car was injured.
Police said no one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Witness tells me a 23-25 year old homeless man was shot outside McDonalds after an argument. He ran to Family Dollar after the shooting and collapsed inside @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Kog4R3WhwL— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 10, 2017
