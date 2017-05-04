Winter Park police arrest man for teen's heroin overdose

WINTER PARK, Fl. - Winter Park police on Thursday arrested a man they say is responsible for the heroin overdose of a teenage boy.
Detectives arrested Patrick Andrew Creasman Jr.
Suspect in teen's heroin overdose faces multiple charges
He is charged with:
- Attempted first degree felony murder with a weapon
- Attempted aggravated manslaughter of a child with a weapon
- Attempted battery causing great body harm with a weapon
- Delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) by a person over 18 years old to a minor.
The teenager was found behind the businesses in the 900 block of West Fairbanks Avenue in late February. Police responded to a call for an overdose. Officers found the 17-year-old boy on the ground in the parking lot. He was not breathing and had no pulse, but lifesaving efforts resuscitated him.
The identity of the boy has not been released.
WFTV’S Deneige Broom has reached out to the Winter Park Police Department; she will share what new information she gets on Eyewitness News at 6.
"It's happening a lot more than people think". Winter Park PD Capt. says they had 9 heroin deaths or near deaths last year #wftv pic.twitter.com/eeLw1zUcal— Deneige Broom (@DBroomWFTV) May 4, 2017
News Release: Arrest#wppd #winterpark pic.twitter.com/aV4Yr6v02i— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 4, 2017
