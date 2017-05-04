Winter Park police on Thursday arrested a man they say is responsible for the heroin overdose of a teenage boy.

The teenager was found behind the businesses in the 900 block of West Fairbanks Avenue in late February when police responded to a call for an overdose.

Officers found the 17-year-old boy on the ground in the parking lot. He was not breathing and had no pulse, but lifesaving efforts resuscitated him.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

Detectives arrested Patrick Andrew Creasman Jr. in connection with the teen's near-fatal overdose.

Winter Park police said they have enough evidence to allegedly show Creasman supplied the teen with the drugs or helped him shoot up.

Creasman is facing the following charges in the case:

Attempted first degree felony murder with a weapon

Attempted aggravated manslaughter of a child with a weapon

Attempted battery causing great body harm with a weapon

Delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) by a person over 18 years old to a minor.

"This is extremely serious," Winter Park police spokeswoman Capt. Pam Marcum said. "You know people are dying and fortunately we're bringing some people back. The fire departments and law enforcement are bringing people back, but these people are continuing to overdose."

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the case could be an easy one to prove, depending on the evidence police have.

"The statute is pretty straight forward," Sheaffer said. "You have a defendant that delivers one of the prescribed drugs and the victim dies as a result of the use of that drug. The prosecution is pretty easy to prove."