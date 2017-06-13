Windermere leaders told Eyewitness News that their hands are tied when it comes to ending parties on nearby Bird Island.

Neighbors have been complaining for years about the loud and profanity-laced music and possible underage drinking going on at the bird sanctuary.

Officers are not allowed to patrol the island or the lake.

Windermere Mayor Gary Bruhn told Channel 9’s Ty Russell that they have to call other agencies when there are reports of nudity, underage drinking or even loud music because the town has no control over the water or the island.

“We have limited jurisdiction, but it's the point of Orange County Marine Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission being able to be there,” Bruhn said.

Resident Paul Gerding showed Eyewitness News the trash that’s left behind on Bird Island, which is a bird sanctuary owned by the Audubon Society.

Gerding said it’s OK that boaters and swimmers use the lake, but they should be polite.

“Come use the lake. But slow down and try to be polite and not be rude,” Gerding said.

The mayor said there will be increased patrols on weekends and holidays.