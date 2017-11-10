Will Little Debbie trim treat from its roster?

As the House and Senate enter a critical week in the GOP push for sweeping tax reform legislation, President Donald Trump weighed in with more suggestions on possible tweaks to the plan, again urging Republicans to use the tax bill to end the individual mandate tax penalty in the Obama health law, as Mr. Trump also called for lower income tax rates on high income earners. Top Republicans on key committees in both the House and Senate refused to include a plan to zero out the tax penalty for not buying health insurance under the individual mandate; last week the Congressional Budget Office said that plan would save $338 billion over 10 years. Mr. Trump suggested funneling those savings into more tax relief for middle class Americans. The President also requested a top income tax rate of 35 percent – that is the rate in the House tax reform bill, but the Senate’s top rate would be 38.5 percent, down slightly from the current 39.6 percent. Here was Mr. Trump’s tweet from the Philippines, where he is wrapping up an extended trip to Asia: I am proud of the Rep. House & Senate for working so hard on cutting taxes {& reform.} We’re getting close! Now, how about ending the unfair & highly unpopular Indiv Mandate in OCare & reducing taxes even further? Cut top rate to 35% w/all of the rest going to middle income cuts? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017 As of now, GOP leaders have no plan to add any provision about the individual mandate, which requires people to buy health insurance, or face a tax penalty under the Obama health law. Despite some talk about adding it, the House Ways and Means Committee last week never considered adding the provision; theoretically that could still change before the bill gets to the House floor later this week, but it is considered a long shot. Meanwhile, of the 355 amendments filed to the tax reform bill in the Senate Finance Committee, none of them deal with the individual mandate, either. House Republicans hope to vote Thursday on the GOP tax reform bill https://t.co/1V4TUiXsgJ pic.twitter.com/mHlfw3HtRd — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 13, 2017 So far, there has been little apparent progress in getting Democrats on board with the GOP tax plan, and the President’s push to include a provision on the individual mandate, as well as a lower top rate, would certainly not be something Democrats would see favorably. “This tax bill might be the biggest upward wealth transfer in American history, and all during a second gilded age,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). The President is set to return from his overseas trip on Tuesday, which will allow him to help lean on any Republican lawmakers in the House, as GOP leaders try to squeeze out the last few votes for tax reform legislation. The House bill would cut taxes by an estimated $5.8 trillion over 10 years. But it would also raise taxes by $4.3 trillion in that same time period.