A 20-acre fire burning in the forest near Wekiwa Springs State Park sent smoke into downtown Orlando Saturday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters have been unable to reach the fire, with units at King's Landing and Wekiwa Springs State Park, officials said.

Photos: Wildfire near Wekiwa Springs makes for smoky conditions in Orlando

The fire is growing, officials said, and firefighters are looking to make dredge fire lines to prevent fire from spreading.

Officials said some campers in the park have been evacuated after they received word of the fire after 7 a.m.

Smoke from the fire has filtered into downtown Orlando, causing a haze and smoky conditions Saturday.