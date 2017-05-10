Volusia County deputies said they’re are investigating a possible murder-suicide.

A concerned relative called deputies Tuesday and said he hadn’t heard from the Caulfields for several months, however, received a package in the mail that included the couple’s will, life insurance policy, and other financial and medication information, deputies said.

Inside the package was also a letter from Laurence Caulfield, 75, who said his wife had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and that he was struggling to cope physically and emotionally, deputies said.

Deputies went to the Caulfied home on Canterbury Street in Deltona Tuesday night. Laurence Caulfield told them his wife has Alzheimer’s disease and that she had recently moved to Kansas City to live with friends of the family. However, that proved to be not true, deputies said.

While deputies were at the home, they heard a gunshot at 10:27 p.m. and found Caulfield dead in the backyard from a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

Deputies said inside the home was a stack of papers and a note from Caulfield that said he killed his ailing wife and buried her in the backyard.

"It's sad, because I've heard they were really good people," said neighbor Gabriel Munguia.

Neighbors said Caulfield was a retired FHP trooper.

