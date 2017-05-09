A wife has been arrested in the death of her husband, Flagler County deputies said Tuesday during a news conference.

Charles William “Butch” Singer was found shot five times in April and buried in the backyard of his home on Pine Tree Lane in Bunnell, deputies said.

Dorothy Singer has been arrested and charged with her husband's death, deputies said.

Charles Singer was reported missing March 23, but deputies said it was the victim's sister, not wife, who reported him missing.

Charles Singer was killed between Feb. 8 and April 7, deputies said.

Charles Singer was disabled and legally blind, deputies said.

Deputies would not release information on a motive.

Deputies said Dorothy Singer was planning to fake her death and flee Florida before her arrest.

