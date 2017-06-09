An Orange County man wanted to take a free shuttle with his daughter from the Sanford SunRail station to the Central Florida Zoo, but was denied.

The driver told him the shuttle wasn't compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the promotion on SunRail's website advertised the shuttle could accommodate those in wheelchairs.

Bob Melia said a swimming accident put him in a wheelchair 30 years ago, but he doesn’t let the chair limit him.

“Physical disabilities, a lot of times, are more mental than physical. We figure out ways to do what you want to do,” he said.

He saw a promotional video advertising free shuttle rides from the Sanford SunRail station to the Central Florida Zoo.

Melia went on SunRail's website to see if it would accommodate wheelchairs and found a flyer stating the shuttle runs Monday through Friday, is equipped with seatbelts and is ADA compliant.

“Got off at SunRail in Sanford and when we approached the driver of the shuttle, he apologized and said the vehicle wasn’t accessible,” Melia said.

Melia's friends ended up taking him and his daughter to the zoo.

“The zoo was great, the SunRail was great, the little hiccup in the middle was an issue, but we’ll get that resolved, Melia said.

A SunRail spokesperson said the shuttles are locally funded by the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency and said, "We are modifying our SunRail internet posting to include new language that the operator will supply vans, to meet specific needs of customers, upon request."

SunRail later changed its flyer and it now reads, “Arrangements for groups or wheelchair-accessible vehicles can be made in advance by calling 407-948-2711.”

A zoo spokesperson said zoo officials will make sure they accommodate all passengers in the future.