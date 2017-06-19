What to do if construction affects Central Florida businesses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A business owner in Orange County told Eyewitness News that construction along Hoffner Avenue near Conway Road has cut into his profits.
The construction project to widen the road is expected to take another two years to finish.
Lenny Mosse, with Conway Café, told Channel 9’s Racquel Asa that on two instances, the water mains were ruptured by construction crews, and one time, the business had to close for the day.
“I had no water. I couldn’t serve beverages, I couldn’t clean or sanitize dishes,” Mosse said.
Mosse told Eyewitness News that he’s trying to get reimbursed for business revenue that he has lost when he’s had to close.
Attorney Brendan Lynch told Eyewitness News that all projects have money set aside to handle claims. Lynch said people must prove how much the construction issue hurt the business.
“If your property has been so significantly impacted that it has lost all of its value, then you have a claim,” said Brendan Lynch, with Lowndes Law Firm.
A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said it’s looking into Conway Café’s damage claim. They said every road construction project has a project involvement coordinator, so any problems that arise should be brought up with them first.
