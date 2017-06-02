Wet weekend in store for Central Florida

The wet pattern will continue across Central Florida through the weekend and into next week.

Light rain will be widespread on Friday, with embedded thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Tropical moisture will continue to stream into the area, which will lead to higher than normal rain chances through June 8.

Tropical Depression Beatriz, a Pacific tropical cyclone, will meander north, cross Mexico, and emerge in the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

While there is only a small chance of tropical development from the remnants of Beatriz, more rich tropical moisture will funnel into Florida next week.

