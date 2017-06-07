More heavy rain is possible across Central Florida on Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms entered Central Florida just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. As the batch of storms move east-northeast, their intensity increases. The storms are producing lightning and gusty winds.

@WFTV 11am today, Astatula FL. East of Little Lake Harris, looking South. pic.twitter.com/ChfyewGskW — Mark Dean (@MarkDeanFL) June 7, 2017

Showers and storms will be widespread in the afternoon, producing gusty winds and heavy rains.

In areas where showers have been more persistent, localized flooding is a concern.

Today: storms' intensity is all about location, location, location. Still a wet afternoon,take your time on the road pic.twitter.com/exDQhIGUf7 — WFTV Weather (@WFTVWeather) June 7, 2017

Future Track 3pm: More widespread showers and storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Slow drive home for some. pic.twitter.com/qZxQ1H4X7N — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 7, 2017

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid-80s, and winds will blow from the south-southwest with gusts up to 20 mph.

#DYK Only 6in of water covering a roadway can make you lose control of your vehicle? When it comes to flooded roads-Turn Around, Don't Drown pic.twitter.com/hfAUxqJfgZ — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) June 7, 2017

Expect another wet day Thursday. Even though clouds will linger, skies will not be overcast and showers and thunderstorms will mainly be focused during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

