Investigators believe a brushfire that broke out in West Melbourne was started by a 12-year-old.

The fire was reported near the Manchester Lakes Subdivision near Snicole Avenue and Durham Drive and was almost contained by 4 p.m.

About 30 homes had to be evacuated.

Investigators said someone saying they were 12-years-old called 911 and said he was setting his school books on fire to post it on YouTube when the fire spread.

Police are still looking for the 911 caller.

No other details were released.

Snicole Fire in West Melbourne. Multi agencies on scene. pic.twitter.com/bCNGkDpCss — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 22, 2017