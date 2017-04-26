WATCH: Injured gator rescued from roadside median, gets a kiss

TAMARAC, Fla. - Another “snapping” Florida gator was spotted on the side of the road, but this one had a reason to be upset – it was injured, authorities said.
An 8-foot-alligator was found “resting on the median” in Tamarac on Sunday. The reptile was “badly hurt and visibly bleeding,” according to WPLG.
"It appeared that maybe it was hit by a car, because it had some road rash from the nose up its spine," Sgt. Will Medina from the Broward Sheriff’s Office told WPLG.
After a nine-minute struggle, the trapper captured the gator “and gave it a kiss on the snout,” WPLG reported.
Last week, another “snapping” gator was blocking traffic, That 8-foot gator was spotted in Tampa.
