Walmart shopper wrangles deer that wanders into store

WADENA, Minn. -
A deer that entered a Walmart store in Minnesota Tuesday evening caused a commotion when it galloped down the aisles, according to WCCO.
The deer entered the store though the garden center, according to surveillance video.
A man was able to get a hold of the deer and wrangle it to the floor, keeping it calm until employees were able to escort the deer back outside. A shopper took a photo of the bizarre scene and posted it on Facebook.
No one was injured in the incident. The image of the deer has gone viral on Facebook.
