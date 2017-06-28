Tarantulas, scorpions discovered in abandoned apartment

HOUSTON - A renter in Texas who moved out of his apartment recently left behind some strange friends.
The apartment complex staff was surprised this week to find tarantulas and scorpions in containers all over the apartment, KPRC reported.
The Houston chapter of the the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was called in to manage the unusual case. In total, over a dozen tarantulas and almost 60 scorpions were found in the apartment. Ten of the tarantulas were alive, and of the 59 scorpions, 54 were babies, the SPCA said. Almost all of them were venomous, though not enough to kill a person, SPCA officials said.
It's unclear how long the creepy guests had been abandoned in the unit. They can live weeks without resources, according to the SPCA.
No charges have been filed yet in the case, and a custody hearing is scheduled in July, the SPCA said.
As for the apartment, it will be exterminated, though officials said they can't be sure all of the arachnids have been found, KPRC reported.
