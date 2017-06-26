Humpback whale nearly capsizes boat off NJ coast

Video of a close encounter with a whale has gone viral.

The video was originally posted to social media last week by a New Jersey man. Paul Ziolkowski posted the video to Facebook. Within hours, the video began making the rounds.

The video shows a group of friends fishing off the New Jersey coast when, out of nowhere, a giant humpback whale breaches alongside the small boat.

The wave nearly capsized the boat, but the men were able to make it back to shore with a whale of a tale...and the video to prove it.

