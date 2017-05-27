Listen Live
Weird News
8-foot alligator found under conveyer belt in Florida
Gators - Five Fast Facts

8-foot alligator found under conveyer belt in Florida

By: Mel Holt, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -  Workers at Port Canaveral found an 8-foot gator hiding under a conveyor belt Friday.

Employees at Ambassador Services aren’t sure how the alligator ended up in the cargo area and on their jobsite.

“They were walking parallel toward the conveyor, and they were just down toward the warehouse when they heard a hissing and snarling sound,” said Ambassador Services employee Mike Noyes. “They looked down to see what it was and they were nose-to-nose with about an 8-foot gator.” 

The animal didn’t make the capture an easy one.

Trappers couldn’t coax the alligator out of the cargo area, so a forklift operator had to lift the platform.

“We ended up having to take a forklift and lifting a platform and getting him to come out,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper Frank Robb.

The gator was euthanized and removed from the work site with the same forklift.

The forklift operator said lifting an alligator was a first in his career.

Alligator

Photo Credit: WFTV.com
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • UK lowers security level from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’
    UK lowers security level from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’
    Great Britain lowered its security threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Saturday, Prime Minister Theresa May said. >> Read more trending news Earlier, police hunting a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, the bomber who killed 22 people on Monday night during a concert in Manchester, said they had made two further arrests overnight as they closed in on other possible cell members, Reuters reported.  As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police would be withdrawn from Britain's streets at midnight on Monday. 'A significant amount of police activity has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody,' May said. May cautioned, however, that the lesser threat is still a dangerous one. 'The public should be clear about what this means. A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely,” she said. “The country should remain vigilant.' The threat assessment has returned to the level it was at prior to the Manchester attack. In Manchester, events planned around the spring bank holiday will go ahead with additional security, including a significant number of armed officers, police said. British officers do not usually carry guns, CNN reported. Events include the Manchester Games, the Great Manchester Run, and a stadium show by bands including The Courteeners, all of which are likely to attract big crowds. This weekend also marks the start of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar, CNN reported.    
  • British Airways says computer glitches causing delays
    British Airways says computer glitches causing delays
    Computer problems are causing long lines and flight delays for British Airways passengers worldwide, the BBC reported Saturday. Airline officials apologized for the 'global system outage' and said they were 'working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.' >> Read more trending news  Heathrow Airport said it was 'working closely' with British Airways to solve the issue. British Airways announced later Saturday that it had canceled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick until  5 p.m. It is not known how many flights were affected, but passengers have reported issues at a number of airports through social media. Journalist Martyn Kent told the BBC he was sitting on a plane for 90 minutes at Heathrow Airport. He said the airplane’s captain told passengers the computer problems were 'catastrophic.' Philip Bloom said he had been waiting in Belfast on board a Heathrow-bound flight for two hours. 'We haven't been told very much just that there is a worldwide computer system failure,” he told the BBC. “We were told that we couldn't even get on other flights because they are unable to see what flights we can be moved to.' Bloom later said that his flight was able to take off and fly to London.
  • Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    An inquiry into possible wrongdoing by IT staffers employed by a number of Democrats in Congress has garnered more attention in recent days, after a prominent lawmaker gave a public tongue lashing to the Capitol Hill police chief, vowing “consequences” over his refusal to return computer equipment that is evidently part of the ongoing investigation. At issue is a probe into a possible security breach involving Imran Awan, who has worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and other Democratic lawmakers, as a shared information technology worker. Little has been made public by Capitol Police on what exactly is being investigated; news reports in recent months have linked Awan, several of his relatives, and his wife to some type of Capitol Hill investigation that could involve stolen property and more. The new scrutiny came after a budget hearing on May 18 with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa; the hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee had escaped notice, until reports earlier this week by the Daily Caller, noting the sharp words that Wasserman Schultz had for Verderosa. At the end of her Q&A with the police chief, Wasserman Schultz asks what happens when police find lost items. “I’d like to know how Capitol Police handle equipment that belongs to a member, or a staffer, that’s been lost within the Capitol complex, and found or recovered by one of your officers,” Wasserman Schultz begins. The bottom line from the chief was simple – until an investigation is completed, “I can’t return the equipment,” which is reportedly a laptop from Wasserman Schultz’s office. That answer did not satisfy the Florida Democrat. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way,” Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the chief that he should “expect that there will be consequences.” In the wake of that somewhat jarring verbal exchange, a reporter on Thursday asked House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi about the Awan investigation. “I’m really not familiar with what you’re talking about,” Pelosi said. “We’ve been busy with a lot of other things,” Pelosi added. U.S. Capitol Police have released little information about what this probe involves, and who exactly is being investigated. According to U.S. House spending records, Imran Awan was a shared employee for thirteen different House members in 2016, earning in the third quarter anywhere from as little as $300 from a pair of Democrats to $6,624.99 from another. Wasserman Schultz paid Awan $5,000.01 for work between July 1 and September 30, 2016. Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, worked for seven Democrats, plus the House Democratic Caucus, earning close to $44,000 in the third quarter of 2016. Records also show two relatives of Awan’s on the Congressional payroll: Abid Awan worked for eight different House Democrats, while Jamal Awan worked for eight others – all as ‘shared’ employees.
  • Afghanistan car bomb explosion kills 18
    Afghanistan car bomb explosion kills 18
    At least 18 people were killed and six others were injured Saturday in a car bomb explosion in eastern Afghanistan, CNN reported Saturday. The attack occurred near a bus station in the city of Khost, said Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry. There has been no claim of responsibility.
  • State Lawmakers approve raise for FHP Troopers and some others
    State Lawmakers approve raise for FHP Troopers and some others
    The starting pay for FHP Troopers hasn't changed in more than a decade, but that is finally going to change.   Since 2010, the Florida Highway Patrol has lost nearly 1,000 troopers and some state lawmakers point to low pay as the reason.   Lawmakers have passed a 5 percent pay increase for all state-level law enforcement officers starting on July 1.   While the move will increase the pay for a starting trooper, Florida still pays less than many surrounding states.   Starting pay for an FHP trooper is currently about $34,000, in Louisiana it is $47,000 and in Mississippi it is $38,000.   The drop in troops has caused the number of citations issued in Florida to drop as well.   Officials hope the bump in pay bump will help fill hundreds of empty positions.
