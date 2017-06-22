Donald Trump commits golf’s cardinal sin, drives golf cart on green

Apparently, when you own your own golf course, you can do whatever you want...literally.

Video making the rounds on social media shows President Donald Trump committing a cardinal sin in the game of golf. He’s seen driving a golf cart directly on a putting green.

Barstool Sports shared the video on Instagram after a Twitter user posted it Wednesday.

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017

It has since been shared by other websites and is gaining attention.

Some might criticize the President for the faux pas, but nobody in the video says anything to Trump as he rolls by.