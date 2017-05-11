Listen Live
Weird News
Bear trashes family's car
Close

Bear trashes family's car

Bear trashes family's car
Photo Credit: rusm/Getty Images
File image of bear looking in car.

Bear trashes family's car

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: rusm/Getty Images

BAYFIELD, Colo. -  A woman in Colorado woke up Wednesday to find her family’s SUV completely trashed. 

The culprit was long gone but was identified as a bear in a string of texts from the woman's teenage daughter.

While Kaylie Smith slept through the ordeal, her 17-year-old daughter was awakened by honking from the family's vehicle, a 2003 Honda Pilot, according to KRQE. When she looked out the window, she saw a bear trapped in the car. Smith's daughter said she didn't wake up her mother, because she knew her mother was really tired and needed sleep.

>> Read more trending stories

While Smith told KRQE that she wishes her daughter had awakened her, the damage was already done. Video obtained by KRQE of the SUV's interior shows ripped upholstery, damage to doors and excrement left behind by the bear. The damage is so extensive that the SUV cannot be driven.

Smith said the car was locked and no food was inside when she parked it Tuesday night. She said she is familiar with living in a wooded area and always takes precautions against bear attacks, which she told KRQE are to be expected as people invade wildlife's space.

Smith, the mother of four children, told KRQE that the SUV is her only mode of transportation and she does not have comprehensive insurance, so she will have to pay out of pocket for the damages. A family friend has established a GoFundMe account to help pay for repairs.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • South Georgia wildfire picks up steam
    South Georgia wildfire picks up steam
    A wildfire burning along the Georgia-Florida border picked up steam Wednesday, fueled by hot, dry temperatures and shifting winds. “It started to pick up today,” said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service. “Our lines are going to be tested. Mother Nature is a powerful thing.” PHOTOS: South Georgia wildfire rages in Okefenokee Swamp IN-DEPTH: Residents don’t flee fire, stay to help instead Some 725 firefighters are battling the blaze near the Okefenokee swamp. It is just 12 percent contained and could burn for months.  Although officials have ordered evacuations for the southern half of Charlton County, most people appeared to be staying put.  Travis Thompson said he has no intention of leaving his home or closing his small restaurant, the Woofy Wagon, which stands in the evacuation area.  RELATED: Feds to reimburse state for most firefighting costs MORE: Evacuations expand as South Georgia fire grows What would it take for him to pack up and leave his home? “Them telling me it’s going to burn down,” he said. “I’ll send my wife and kids away. But I’ll stay till the bitter end.” Thompson was born and raised in the area, which he said is still dominated by timberlands. “It’s a town where everybody knows your business, and everybody looks out for everybody,” he said. His daughter, Destiny, 15, seemed a little more nervous. “It’s scary,” she said. “I think God has it in his hands. He’ll provide for us.” MORE SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE From WSBTV.com:  >>100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia From ActionNewsJax.com: >>West Mims fire now 144,073 acres Sky a hazy gray The smell of smoke hung heavy in the air on Wednesday. The sleepy, one-traffic-light town has been transformed by the blaze, which continues to grow. Its fiery edge stands only about 4 miles away. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles crisscross the streets. News crews have stationed themselves in the center of town. Some streets have been blocked by official vehicles, their blue lights spinning all day long. The sky is a hazy gray, and the smoke settles in the lungs and stings the eyes. Some people walked around with water bottles in hand. People said even the gnats, which are pretty bad this time of year, seem worse. The blaze, dubbed the West Mims Fire, has burned 225 miles since it began April 6. It was ignited by a lightning strike.  No homes have been burned yet and no injuries have been reported.  ‘It’s so unpredictable’ The fire spread by 3,500 acres on Tuesday, though a heavy air mass helped prevent the flames from spreading even farther. It grew by 11,000 acres on Saturday, officials said. It's unclear how far the fire has spread on Thursday.  The wind picked up on Wednesday, gusting to 15 mph, and temperatures that crested 90 degrees kept the ground around the swamp dry and very combustible. The fire has already spread well beyond the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, refuge manager Michael Lusk said. He said about 40 percent of the 143,893 scorched acres stand outside the refuge. He said one bad day could bring the fire to people’s homes. “It’s so unpredictable,” he said. He said, everybody, everywhere is talking about the fire. One person’s comment stuck in Lusk’s head: The devil went down to Georgia and he sat down in the Okefenokee swamp.
  • Jefferson Davis statue removed from New Orleans park overnight
    Jefferson Davis statue removed from New Orleans park overnight
    After more than 100 years in New Orleans, a statue of the first and only president of the Confederate States of America was removed from a park as protesters argued. A handful of protesters lined up beneath the statue before dawn on Thursday chanting, “President Davis” as city workers took it down. According to NBC affiliate WDSU, the statue was hoisted just 5 a.m. from his longtime perch along, fittingly, Jefferson David Parkway.“A cheer went up from some of the dozens of protesters on the scene who have been pushing for the monument’s removal,” the Associated Press reported.  “It was then lowered behind trucks encircled around the monument’s base and out of view of media gathered on the scene.” Some monument defenders jeered and booed the removal crew as they worked while others waved confederate flags.  A group of proponents for chanted “goodbye” while the statue was removed. The David statue was the second Confederate monument to come down in New Orleans in the past month.  Two other memorials to rebel leaders - Gens. Reobert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard - will also be removed.
  • First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college
    First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college
    The Texas teenager who, as an infant, became the first child saved by the then-brand new Amber Alert system is set to graduate from high school and head off to college. Rae Leigh Bradbury, 18, of Fort Worth, told the Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate that she remembered nothing of her kidnapping, but knew the story well. Bradbury was just eight weeks old when her babysitter snatched her from her family’s apartment in Arlington.  Her mother, Patricia Sokolowski, described the agony of losing her child, even temporarily.  “It was definitely a feeling that I don’t wish on anyone, that emptiness, that ‘I don’t know what to do’ feeling,” Sokolowski told NBC 5 News.  The Amber Alert system, which got its start in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area in 1996, led to a passerby spotting the babysitter’s truck about 90 minutes after the alert was issued. Bradbury was found asleep in a car seat in the truck.  Bradbury, a senior at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, will be the first person in her family to go to college. She will be a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.  “I’m, honestly, so excited,” Bradbury told the news station. “I’m just so excited to just get out and see Austin. Austin is a little weird, (and) I’m excited because I’m a little weird, too.” The teen has had an active life, serving as varsity cheer captain at her high school, as well as senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last August, around the 20th anniversary of the Amber Alert. She has also served as a tireless advocate for the system that saved her life, along with those of more than 800 children across the nation.  >> Read more trending stories The Amber Alert is named for Amber Hagerman, who was abducted Jan. 13, 1996, as she rode her bike in the parking lot of a grocery store near her Arlington home. Her body was found five days later, floating in a creek a few miles from the store.  The little girl’s throat had been slit, NBC News reported. More than 21 years after her slaying, Hagerman’s killer remains at large.  Broadcasters in the area banned together later that year to form a coordinated system that could alert residents quickly in the case of an abducted child. The system was named America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, or the Amber Alert.  Over the years, the Amber Alert system has expanded nationwide to include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Canadian provinces have also adopted the system, as have several Mexican border states.  Click here to learn more about the Amber Alert system.   Alerts appear everywhere from digital road signs to radio broadcasts and are sent directly to people’s smartphones, as well as on social media sites, like Facebook. The fact that Hagerman’s name is connected to a system that has saved so many children gives her family some comfort, NBC said.  “If it wasn’t for Amber, we would not have the Amber Alert today,” Hagerman’s mother, Donna Williams, said last year.  Bradbury, who last year described Hagerman as a “guardian angel,” said she is thankful for the chance she has been given.  “I can do all these things. I can go to graduation, I can get married one day, I can go to college,” Bradbury told NBC 5 News. “It’s just mind boggling, because some people don’t get that luxury. I’m very, very grateful.”
  • Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    A brawl broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday, the latest violence to erupt on a plane in recent days, that ended in flying fists and a pile of passengers. >> Read more trending news The incident was caught on cell phone video and posted to social media. The fight occurred aboard Southwest flight 2530 as the plane was traveling from Dallas to Burbank Bob Hope Airport, according to CNN. The flight was taxiing to the gate when the melee erupted. The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows two men struggling with each other as other passengers try to break them up. Passengers can be heard yelling and at least one woman screamed, “Get off him.” The man seen pounding another with his fists in the recording was eventually identified as Chaz Cable, 37, of Lancaster, Calif.  Cable was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. >> Ralated: Judge orders pilots to stop boycotting flights; 3 arrested in airport riot Another brawl erupted Monday at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled several flights. Airport security and local police officials eventually got irate passengers under control.
  • Missing Memphis family returns home after suspected kidnapping; suspect still on the run
    Missing Memphis family returns home after suspected kidnapping; suspect still on the run
    Update 11:37 a.m. ET A woman and her children returned to the their home Thursday morning after police reported the family may have been kidnapped earlier in the day, WHBQ-TV reported. Randall Foster, the children’s father and a suspected kidnapper, is still on the run.  >> Read more trending news Memphis police told WHBQ-TV the mother and children left after an original incident early Thursday morning.  According to Karen Rudolf of the Memphis police, there is some conflicting information about whether or not the mother and children were taken against their will. The focus of the investigation has now switched to finding Randall Foster. Police fear he may be a danger to himself. A City Watch Alert has been issued for Randall Foster.  Original story 7:38 a.m. ET A Tennessee family is missing, and the Memphis Police Department is working to bring them home.  Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 400 block of North Graham in High Point Terrace. They went inside and saw signs of a disturbance, but the house was empty. Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert and said the father, Randall Foster, is believed to have kidnapped the family.  The victims are Catherine Rippe, 37; Riley Rippe, 15; and Randall Foster Jr., 9.  Police think the family may be heading to northern Mississippi since they have relatives there. They believe they are traveling in a 2010 Nissan Maxima with the tag L2311Z. Please visit Fox13Memphis.com for the latest on this developing story.
