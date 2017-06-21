Baby elephant falls into zoo pool, rescued by other elephants

Video of a close call at a Korean zoo has gone viral.
The CCTV video comes from the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea. It shows a calf and an adult walking along the side of a pool, when the smaller animal slips and falls in the water.
Within seconds of falling in, another elephant races to investigate.
Without hesitating, both adult elephants spring into action.
They wade into the pool and quickly pull the smaller elephant to safety.
Since, the video was posted on Sunday, it’s been viewed and shared tens of thousands of times.
