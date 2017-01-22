Trump calls Georgia Gov. after deadly storms

Tornado damage in Cook County, Georgia. Violent storms ripped through parts of the south, killing at least 16 in Georgia and Mississippi and injuring dozens more.

By Aaron Gould Sheinin

AJC.com

President Donald Trump on Sunday called Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal to offer condolences about the deadly storms that have swept through the state.

Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office, according tot he Associated Press.

CNN reported that Trump said “we’ll be helping out the state of Georgia.”

Deal chief of staff Chris Riley confirmed the call and said Trump called Deal.

Trump said he was planning to speak with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later Sunday afternoon.

Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency for seven South Georgia counties after this weekend’s deadly storms.

At least 12 people died and 23 were hurt Saturday with more dangerous weather approaching.