Tornado watch affects millions in Georgia

Tornado damage in Cook County, Georgia. Violent storms ripped through parts of the south, killing at least 16 in Georgia and Mississippi and injuring dozens more.

A tornado watch was issued for the metro Atlanta area to the south until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to The National Weather Service. This means that 10.7 million people are now under a tornado watch.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a high-risk severe weather outlook continuing today for South Georgia, as well as parts of Alabama and Florida. The Center also said supercell thunderstorms could spawn tornadoes.

Twelve people died after violent storms moved through Georgia Saturday night.

Eight people were killed at a mobile home park in Cook County, Coroner Tim Purvis said.

We have seven confirmed fatalities, and we’re currently conducting search and rescue right now,” Purvis said at about 10 a.m.

Homes at the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park on Callie Harris Road were destroyed, and there is extensive damage, Purvis said. The trailer park is located on Callie Harris Road, south of Adel.

Families seeking information about missing individuals are urged to contact the Adel First Assembly of God located at 1601 Massee Post Road at (229) 896-3935 or (229) 561-2875. First Baptist Church of Adel, located at 200 East 5th Street, can be contacted at (229) 561-1201.

Both churches have been designated as shelters.

Two people died in Brooks County, Sheriff Mike Dewey said.

Both were in the same home in Barney that was displaced into Highway 122. Dewey said the storm was still active about 10:30 a.m.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that at least two people died during the storm.

Berrien County Coroner Robert S. Lovein Jr. said the damage is extensive and “terrible.”

At least three more injuries were confirmed in Thomas County.

The sheriff's office said a mobile home at Airline and Centennial roads was destroyed while a man was still inside.

This is believed to be the deadliest storm since the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak in Ringgold and Cedartown that killed 15 people. It is also the second major storm to rip through South Georgia this month.

Other killer storms in recent years:

March 27, 1994: 18 were killed on Palm Sunday in the Floyd County area.

March 20, 1998: 14 were killed in Hall and White counties.

April 8, 1998: Seven were killed in and around Dunwoody city in DeKalb, and in Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Feb. 14, 2000: 19 were killed in Southwest Georgia/Mitchell County,Grady County, Colquitt County.

March 20, 2003: Six were killed in southwestern Georgia.

March 1, 2007: Six were killed in Newton.

March 14, 2008: One was killed in Atlanta.

April 27, 2011: Ringgold and Cedartown reported 15 deaths.

Jan 2013: One was killed in Adairsvile.

