Snow on ground in 49 states, even Hawaii

Severe winter weather socked parts of the U.S. over the weekend, burying a wide swath of the country under a blanket of snow.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

With the severe winter weather that moved through a large part of the United States over the weekend, 49 of 50 states had snow on the ground, according to maps by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.

Only Florida remained snow-free, NOAA said. Even the volcanic peaks in Hawaii sported a sprinkling of snow.

The weekend storms hit a region ranging from the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic and into the deep South.

Almost 60 percent of the United States is covered in snow, NOAA said.

But it won’t last long. Warmer weather is moving into the South and Mid-Atlantic regions by mid-week and is expected to melt off any remaining snow and ice.