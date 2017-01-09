Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Reward jumps to $60,000 for info on capture of suspected cop killer in Orlando

Posted: 4:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Snow on ground in 49 states, even Hawaii

Snow shoveling
Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images
Severe winter weather socked parts of the U.S. over the weekend, burying a wide swath of the country under a blanket of snow.

Related

Winter Weather Stories

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

With the severe winter weather that moved through a large part of the United States over the weekend, 49 of 50 states had snow on the ground, according to maps by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.  

Only Florida remained snow-free, NOAA said. Even the volcanic peaks in Hawaii sported a sprinkling of snow.

>> Read more trending stories 

The weekend storms hit a region ranging from the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic and into the deep South.

Almost 60 percent of the United States is covered in snow, NOAA said.

But it won’t last long. Warmer weather is moving into the South and Mid-Atlantic regions by mid-week and is expected to melt off any remaining snow and ice.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 