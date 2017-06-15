WATCH: Preparations underway to remove Confederate statue at Lake Eola

Preparations are underway Thursday to move a 100-year-old Confederate statue from Lake Eola to the nearby Greenwood Cemetery.

The removal of the statue will begin early next week.

Photos: Protests erupt over Confederate statue at Lake Eola Park

Protests grew last month to stop the statue’s removal after Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made the decision to move the statue.

>>> WATCH LIVE OF STATUE AT LAKE EOLA HERE

More than 50 city and county streets, roads, lakes and neighborhoods still bare Confederate tributes.

There are six Confederate monuments still standing across Central Florida.

Photos: Confederate soldier statue at Lake Eola Park

The statue first stood on Magnolia Avenue before it was moved to Lake Eola a century ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Interactive Map: Confederate monuments in Florida