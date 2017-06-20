Watch: FWC investigating man harassing manatees in St. Johns River

The City of Orlando began Tuesday, the process of removing the confederate statue located in Lake Eola Park following public outcry that it's a symbol of racism and white supremacy. The statue, which depicts Johnny Reb -- a symbol of the Confederacy and its soldiers -- is being moved to Greenwood Cemetery, where it will be kept in a section dedicated to Confederate veterans. Don Price, City of Orlando Greenwood Cemetery Sexton said the new location of the confederate statue reflects its history. “ This is the confederate section of the cemetery, so historically it belongs here. We’re the keeper of the history and a lot of our history is right here,” Price said. The 50 foot confederate section of the cemetery was approved by the City Council in 1893 to honor the confederate veterans of the Civil War. In addition to relocation, the City is engaging historians to develop and install an appropriate educational interpretative panel near the monument that would help put the monument in proper historical context and serve as an educational tool for the Orlando community and future generations. “We have scholars coming in that will actually have boards that will teach people about the Civil War and teach people about what Florida went through and try to educate on what happened,” Price said. The direction that statue will be facing has also been strategically planned to avoid offending anyone in nearby neighborhoods. “ The thing is we’re trying to make sure that number one it won’t offend,” Price said. “We’re not facing it towards any neighborhood that we can offend. We’re just working hard to make sure that this statue becomes a piece of our history.” Once disassembled, the City will build a base, reassemble and re-erect the statue. The process is expected to take approximately six weeks and an estimated $120,000 for the restoration and moving the statue. This is not the first time the statue has been moved, as it was originally located on Magnolia Avenue before it was moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917.