Watch: FWC investigating man harassing manatees in St. Johns River

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday that they're investigating reports of a man who harassed manatees in Volusia County.
Scott McCormick posted video to his Facebook page June 16 that appears to show him smiling and throwing something into the river, and then several manatees can be seen splashing around. It’s not clear what McCormick threw into the river.
His Facebook post has sparked outrage and comments from thousands.
FWC said to Eyewitness News that while most people tend to respect manatees and leave them alone, it is not unusual to see people sometimes get to close to the creatures by swimming or by boat, especially during mating season.
Harassing any protected or endangered species is a second-degree misdemeanor in the state of Florida, according to FWC. If the animal is also federally protected, there could be federal charges, too.
