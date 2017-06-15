Washout plagues local apartment complex

It may look like a sinkhole, but it’s not.

Orange County Roads and Drainage division workers checked out a hole that formed along Sherwood Terrace and determined that it was a washout from the constant rain that caused a waterline failure, which led to a greater washout.

It’s on private property, the Landmark at West Place apartment homes managed by Milestone Management, so the county said it will not be making repairs.

The washout appears to have occurred within a few feet of some of the buildings. Engineering and construction firms were reportedly called to the scene.