Volusia County still waiting on Hurricane Matthew money

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's been eight months since Hurricane Matthew devastated parts of Volusia County, and many of the cities are still waiting to be reimbursed by the federal government.
The powerful winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew flooded roads, tore roofs off buildings, and littered trees and branches along homes and roads throughout Volusia County.
The local cities were responsible for the cleanup and repairs with the promise of reimbursement, but for cities like Edgewater, leaders are still waiting to start the cleanup.
“We have not done any of our major facility repairs until we receive the money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the debris removal portion,” said John McKinney, assistant city manager in Edgewater.
McKinney said the city was hoping to receive some of the $3 million by March 17, but that hasn’t happened.
Channel 9 learned Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach and Volusia County are all still waiting.
McKinney said the city has tightened its belt by eliminating all nonessential overtime for police and fire. City leaders are also taking out a loan of $2.2 million to make the repairs.
McKinney said it could be next summer before the city sees money from FEMA.
A spokesperson with FEMA said it has $15.8 million for projects in Volusia County, but many of the projects are still under review. It’s unclear when the funds may be approved.
