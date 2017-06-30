Volusia County beach patrol anticipates busy holiday weekend

July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, so beach patrol is expecting large crowds along Volusia County's shores during the holiday weekend.

Extra personnel will be staffing the county's beaches to help control the crowds, Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Tammy Marris said.

"We are expecting a four-day weekend starting on Saturday," Marris said. "We are expecting those large crowds all four days. We are fully staffed and it is going to be all hands on deck."

Lifeguards expect to fly yellow flags because of moderate rip currents, Marris said.

Resident Ana Kucelin said she's concerned about the rough surf conditions.

"(My daughter) is just learning to boogie board," she said. "I am definitely going to have a couple of adults keeping an eye on her, for sure."

Kucelin said she hopes to beat the crowds by arriving at the beach early.

Officers will be looking out for fireworks and alcohol, both of which are banned from the beach, Marris said.

They'll also keep a close eye on beach drivers to ensure no one speeds, she said.

"(The speed limit) is 10 miles an hour, and (it) is strictly enforced," Marris said. "We have lots of areas that (have) no driving, and you can opt for those areas as well."

Drivers are asked to drive with their headlights turned on and their windows rolled down so they can better watch out for pedestrians.

Beachgoers are urged to pick up after themselves to prevent the beach from being trashed like in previous years.