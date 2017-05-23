Volcano Bay: What to know about parking, tickets and crowds

Volcano Bay at Universal Studios opens Wednesday, and crews are hard at work to make sure everything is ready.

Channel 9 anchor Jamie Holmes found out a few things to know before visiting the park.

Parking:

It will cost $20 to park at Universal and then be bused over to the water park.

"It's going to be sort of a bummer to say I gotta get on a bus, in a fiberglass seat, after I've been getting on slides and getting wet,” said Rick Munarriz, with The Motley Fool.

Parking will shared with Universal, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Photos: Crews working on Volcano Bay

Attendance:

The water park will be crowded, especially as curious locals and tourists jam in for the summer. But when it comes to drawing truly large crowds, water parks in general don't pull in the really big numbers.

Disney's Magic Kingdom pulls in about 21 million people a year.

Typhoon Lagoon sees about 2.3 million visitors.

Video: What to pack in your water park survival bag

"There's seasonality to this. Obviously no one, at least not locally, wants to go to a water park in December or January or February. But there's also limited appeal to a water park experience,” Munarriz said.

style="width:100%;height:auto;" >

But where Volcano Bay will set itself apart is the Tapu Tapu wristbands, Munarriz said.

The bands, which allow parkgoers to swim while still waiting in line for a slide, are expected to be a game changer.

Read: Volcano Bay announces new features for TapuTapu wristband

Volcano Bay is expected to remain open until 10 p.m.

The park is also catering to a more adult palate for food and drinks. It will have more than 60 meal options designed to appeal more to grownup audiences.

For more information about Volcano Bay, visit icFlorida.