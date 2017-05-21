Listen Live
Villa scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Orlando City 3-0
Villa scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Orlando City 3-0

Updated:

Villa scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Orlando City 3-0

Updated:
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - 
David Villa scored twice and New York City FC beat Orlando City 3-0 on Sunday night to extend its unbeaten streak to four games.
 
   Orlando City (6-4-2) lost for the first time in seven matches at its new stadium, dating to a 1-0 win over NYCFC on March 5. 
 
   Villa converted from the spot, after Ricardo Kaka's hand ball in the penalty area, to open the scoring for NYCFC (6-4-2) in the 14th minute.
 
   Rodney Wallace connected in the 35th. Jack Harrison's pass from the top-right corner of the box led Ethan White toward the endline, where his cross -- through the 6-yard box -- found Wallace for a sliding finish at the far post. 
 
   Cyle Larin missed a penalty kick off the post in the 64th minute for Orlando City before Villa capped the scoring in the 82nd.
 
  With the President on the road, what's next for the Trump agenda in Congress
    With the President on the road, what’s next for the Trump agenda in Congress
    Even as President Donald Trump is on an extended foreign trip, there will be a lot of domestic news developing this week as his budget for 2018 is released, though action on the Trump spending plan and a number of other major agenda items is still uncertain on Capitol Hill. Here is where we are on major issues in the Congress, as lawmakers get ready to leave Washington later this week for a ten day break, anchored by Memorial Day: 1. Health care overhaul legislation. In terms of major legislation, this is the brightest spot for the agenda of the Trump White House and GOP leaders. The House passed its version of health care on May 4, and now that political hot potato is in the hands of Senators. There have been frequent meetings involving Republicans, and even some bipartisan negotiations as well, but no indications as yet of an emerging deal. Remember – all other major legislation is waiting on health care in the Congress, because of the unique parliamentary situation involving this bill. The longer it takes for the GOP to forge a deal, the longer everything else stays on hold. Oh, and did I mention the possibility that the House might have to vote on the health care bill again? We’ll save that for later this week. Senator Orrin Hatch's succinct summary of the various health negotiations in the Senate: 'there's a lot of infighting going on.' — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) May 17, 2017 2. Waiting for the details of tax reform. Republicans held their first hearing on tax reform last week in the House, and will have another hearing this coming week in the Senate. But apart from that, there is no timeline on when lawmakers will come forward with the details of a bill. The White House only issued a one page summary with some bullet points on what the President wants to in terms of tax changes – as that rundown left dozens of issues unaddressed. Tax lobbyists are gearing up to do a lot of work in the months ahead. Speaker Paul Ryan said this past week he still hopes to get tax reform done by the end of the year. It will not be easy. BREAKING: Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, says they want to do Tax Reform in the calendar year of 2017. But after ACA is repealed. #MAGA — RepublicanWarren (@RepLiamWarren) May 18, 2017 3. Trump budget coming out on Tuesday. After sending Congress what is known as the “skinny budget,” President Trump’s administration will now fill in the details of his spending plans for 2018, and there will be a lot of headlines about reductions in entitlements like Medicaid. With the Trump White House ready to cut all sorts of discretionary programs as well, these details will spur all sorts of press stories and lawmaker statements about what should not be cut and more. Remember, the Congress doesn’t have to do anything with this budget document, but it is still is a good indicator of what the President would like to see done in terms of spending at the federal level. Whether it goes anywhere in Congress is another issue entirely. 'The national debt and deficit is ridiculous!' *Trump proposes spending cuts* 'Budget cuts are ridiculous!' Well, choose one. — Former Republican (@FmrRepub) May 21, 2017 4. Don’t hold your breath on a balanced budget. As I reported earlier this month, the Trump budget details to be released this week are not expected to bring about a balanced budget for ten years – after President Trump has left office. That is a standard GOP plan from Congress. The last time the feds balanced the budget was at the end of President Bill Clinton’s time in office. The budget deficit is estimated to be around $500 billion this year. Looking for a balanced budget? You might have to hold your breath for 10 years https://t.co/Paw6Y50ufc — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 14, 2017 5. Congress behind on spending bills – again. Lawmakers have only just started holding some hearings on the 2018 budget – those will accelerate with the release of the Trump budget details this week. But the bottom line is that the Congress has almost no chance of finishing its budget work on time – by September 30 – as there will almost certainly be the need for a temporary stop gap budget later this year, with the threat of a government shutdown thrown in for good measure. I’m old enough to remember the days when Congress had real debates and real votes on the House and Senate floors about spending during the months of June and July. That doesn’t happen much anymore. Just 4 times in 40 years that Congress finished its budget work on time (by October 1): 1996, 1994, 1988 & 1976 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 22, 2016 6. The Congressional schedule. Congress will work next week, and then take a ten day break from Washington, wrapping around Memorial Day. From there, lawmakers are scheduled to be in session for four weeks in June, and three weeks in July, followed by a five week break until after Labor Day. If you hear a member of Congress tell you that they didn’t have enough time to tackle certain issues, you can lob something at the TV screen, because that’s not true. schedule12
    CDC WARNING: Dangerous parasite could be lurking in public pools, water parks
      With Memorial Day just a week away and pool season getting underway for the summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a dangerous parasite linked to public pools and water parks. The parasite is called cryptosporidium, or crypto, and it can contaminate a pool very quickly. >> Read more trending news Here’s how it is transmitted to humans: “If someone has a diarrhea incident in the water, and someone else comes around and swallows that contaminated water, it spreads,' said Michele Hlavsa, chief of the CDC's Healthy Swimming Program. Hlavsa said when a person swallows contaminated water, they could have diarrhea that lasts up to three weeks, and since it’s mostly young people who swallow pool water, parents need to teach their children about water safety. “As the parent of a 2-year-old, I know exactly how hard that is (to keep kids from drinking swim water), so it’s really important. If we’re good about doing it at the lake where there is no chlorine in the water, we need to be just as good about warning our little ones not to swallow the water in the pool,” Hlavsa said. Public pools and water parks need to undergo daily testing to make sure the water is clean and safe. >> Read more trending news “We make sure before the pools open every morning the water is tested,” said Marvin Billups, the interim director of Parks and Recreation for DeKalb County. “We make sure that the pH is right and from that point on we’re ready to go.” Billups said his crew has been busy getting county pools and water parks prepared for summer swimmers. He said the department hires professionals to make sure the water is balanced and clean. “We hire contractors to handle that, and that’s for the chemical composition of the water, and that’s for the lifeguarding of all the kids and adults we have in that area,' Billups said. >> Related: Video shows Cobb County student’s death through his own eyes, mom files suit To make sure your family has a safe and healthy summer at the pool, just follow a few CDC safety tips. “So, really, this is just a reminder to everyone (that) we have to be smarter about how we swim, and swim healthy, not swim with diarrhea and not swallow the water we swim in,' Hlavsa said. The CDC also recommends that parents make sure young people shower before they get into the water. It also said if you take young children to the pool, make sure you take them to the bathroom frequently as a precaution.   
    Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Georgia authorities are stepping up patrols in a park in suburban Atlanta after a man grabbed and assaulted a woman pushing her child in a stroller. Police in Alpharetta, Georgia said the woman managed to fight off her attacker at Wills Park last Tuesday morning. “I’m just in shock because I come here with my kids and it's all little kids and families,” Perla Brito, who often goes to the park, told WSBTV. >> Read more trending news Brito, like other mothers at the park Wednesday, said they were stunned to hear of the daytime assault along a park trail. Police said the woman was approached by a man with a knife who pulled her off the trial. “(He) forced her up against one of the building near the equestrian center, attempting to sexually assault the victim,” Alpharetta Public Safety Director John Robinson said. “She elbowed and kicked and screamed just like she should have, and just did a fantastic job and because some folks ... were close by, he was not successful and fled the scene,” Robinson said. Robinson said this is the first time he's heard of such an attack in an Alpharetta park. He said the parks are safe, and for the time being, they will get additional patrols as they look for the assailant. Brito said the increased patrols made her feel a little safer.  “But I’m still not going to walk around there anymore,” she said. >> Related: Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor Police said the mother had two cuts on her arm from the man's knife, but her child was not hurt in the incident.  Investigators  now have a police sketch of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him.
    Congressional Republicans head to Georgia in effort to protect Tom Price's old seat
    Florida Republican Congressman Brian Mast was in Georgia over the weekend to campaign for Republican Karen Handel, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special June 20 House election that has shattered spending records and drawn the attention of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news On Armed Forces Day, decorated Army combat veteran Mast was joined by Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, a former undercover CIA officer in the Middle East and South Asia, at a Handel campaign event. “It was a great honor to have both Congressman Brian Mast and Congressman Will Hurd in Georgia today as we honored those who have served and are still serving in our nation’s military,” said Handel in a statement released by her campaign.  “These men understand the difference between talk and commitment, between intention and results. They were tested and they continued to persevere and it would be an honor to serve side by side with them in Congress.” Handel and Ossoff are vying to replace Tom Price, who left the Georgia 6th District seat to be Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services. The seat has been solidly Republican, but Democrat Ossoff got 48 percent in a crowded April 18 election to nearly win the seat. Because Ossoff didn’t get a majority, he and Handel — who finished second with 20 percent — will compete in the June 20 runoff. >> Related: High-profile US House race in Georgia ends in runoff for Ossoff, Handel As it became clear Ossoff had a chance to win the seat outright in the April 18 election, Trump recorded a robocall and tweeted against Ossoff in hopes of forcing a runoff. Trump also attended a fundraiser for Handel when he was in Atlanta for the NRA convention last month. The Handel-Ossoff campaign is the most expensive House race in history, Politico recently calculated, with candidates, parties and outside groups topping $29.7 million in spending.  >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here The previous record was then $29.6 million spent in a 2012 race in which Democrat Patrick Murphy unseated Republican Rep. Allen West for the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast seat that Mast now holds.  
    Cloud Computing wins in upset at 2017 Preakness Stakes
    Cloud Computing won the 142nd Preakness Stakes Saturday on a fast track at Pimilico Race Course. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming fought for the lead with Classic Empire from the start of the race. >> Read more trending news However, Cloud Computing came from behind at the end to take the win in 1:55.98.  Always Dreaming faded to eighth. Classic Empire was second and Senior Investment third. This was the fourth start for Cloud Computing, who did not race at the Derby. The horse was a 13-1 long shot to win.  Rain that fell Friday and muddied the main track dried and was fast by the time the Preakness went off around 6:48 p.m.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
