VIDEO: Sonic boom shocks Central Florida

A sonic boom shocked Central Floridians early Sunday morning after the Air Force landed a secret military aircraft at Kennedy Space Center.

The U.S. Air Force tweeted Sunday morning that “The Air Force #X37B #OTV4 has returned from obit and landed safely at @NASAKennedy.”

The X37B is an unmanned secret military shuttle, which as been orbiting the Earth for more than a year on its fourth flight.

The landing marks the first time the X-37B has landed at KSC using the same Shuttle Landing Facility runway as NASA’s manned orbiters.

The U.S. Air Force said, "X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies."

Several people were calling and emailing Channel 9 asking us what the loud boom was Sunday morning.

See the landing of the spacecraft below:

