New evidence was released Wednesday in the case involving Markeith Loyd who is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Clayton was shot to death Jan. 9 in a Walmart parking lot at Princeton and John Young Parkway by Loyd, investigators said.

Radio transmissions from Clayton were released where she told police that she realized Loyd was shopping inside the Walmart.

Read: Manhunt for gunman in Orlando sergeant's shooting death continues into night

“I guess we’re looking for Markeith. He’s walking out the door right now. I guess he’s involved in a shooing with a pregnant female. I’m at the first entrance,” Clayton said.

Clayton told dispatch 19 seconds after her initial call that she had been shot, followed by three more shots can be heard on the radio transmission. WFTV has chosen not to air that call out of respect to Clayton’s family.

Photos: Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton

"Officer shot. Hurry up," an officer said.

Following transmissions outline officers life-saving measures for Clayton, as well as their search for Loyd.

If you’re not at the scene, you need to find an intersection. If someone is already there, find another one,” an officer said.

Law enforcement radioed four minutes after Clayton was shot that Loyd shot at an Orange County deputy.

Loyd was found a month later hiding out in a vacant home, police said.

Watch: Police release video of Markeith Loyd's arrest

Channel 9’s Cuthbert Langley is still going through several calls, and we’ll bring them to you on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

Read: Chief Mina 'extremely upset' over decision to not seek death penalty in Markeith Loyd case