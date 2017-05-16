Listen Live
News
Video: Horse pulled from deep mud in Hillsborough County
Video: Horse pulled from deep mud in Hillsborough County

Video: Horse pulled from deep mud in Hillsborough County

Video: Horse pulled from deep mud in Hillsborough County

By: Joe Ruble

A horse stuck deep in mud is sedated and rescued in Hillsborough County. It’s owner called 911 and heavy equipment was eventually used to lift the animal from its muddy plight. A veterinarian oversaw the rescue to ensure the animal’s survival.


PLANT CITY Fla., (May 16, 2017) - Rescue crews pull Kiersa the horse from thick mudOn the evening of Monday May 15,...

Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Kiersa the horse

  • Hispanic Chamber to Gov. Scott: Tear down the alcohol wall
    Hispanic Chamber to Gov. Scott: Tear down the alcohol wall
    The Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce urges members to contact Gov. Rick Scott’s office to encourage him to sign a bill that would tear down a physical barrier now required to separate beer and wine sales from lard liquor sales. Grocers like Publix opposed the bill, but Walmart led a fight for it by claiming the current law was archaic and inconvenient to shoppers. The chamber sent an email to members that read, in part: “This costly, outdated law hinders and discourages competition, and the Hispanic Chamber fully supports its repeal – which would place all Florida businesses on a level playing field and provide consumers with increased convenience.”
  • 17 mummies found in Egyptian burial chamber, more could be unearthed
    17 mummies found in Egyptian burial chamber, more could be unearthed
      Archaeologists have made a stunning discovery in Egypt’s Nile Valley: They’ve unearthed at least 17 mostly intact mummies in a burial ground in the province of Minya, about 140 miles south of Cairo, according to news outlets. >> Read more trending news The ancient remains, believed to be about 1,500 years old, were found in a necropolis at a large archaeological site in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, The Associated Press reported, where thousands of mummified animals have previously been found. 'It's the first human necropolis to be found here,” Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters, according to the AP.  The mummies are likely the remains of priests and officials because they were elaborately preserved, al-Anani said. >> Related: Amazing ancient Egyptian discover made in Cairo slums The site could contain more than 30 mummies, an Egyptologist, Salah al-Kholi, told The Telegraph.  Archaeologists also found a half-dozen sarcophagi, papyrus, clay and limestone coffins and other vessels. Egyptian officials hope the discovery might help bolster the nation’s floundering tourism industry.    
  • 13 law enforcement agencies look for recruits at Kissimmee job fair
    13 law enforcement agencies look for recruits at Kissimmee job fair
    A hiring event is underway today at Florida Technical College’s Kissimmee campus in the Plaza del Sol mall, as Central Florida law enforcement agencies look for new recruits. The Florida Highway Patrol said it’s losing troopers to other agencies that pay more or offer better retirement packages. FHP said they’re looking to hire 18 to 19 troopers in Orange and Osecola counties. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33 patrol deputies, and 11 emergency dispatchers. The Florida Department of Corrections is looking to fill more than 1,700 openings statewide.
  • White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    White House: “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share intelligence with Russian officials
    The White House National Security Adviser on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s move to share intelligence with Russian diplomats in a meeting last week, saying the move was “wholly appropriate,” though adviser H.R. McMaster acknowledged that Mr. Trump did not know the source of the information he passed on. “It is wholly appropriate for the President to share whatever information he thinks is necessary to advance the security of the American people,” McMaster told reporters. Sticking by his assessment of a Washington Post story from last night – “the premise of that article is false” – as McMaster repeatedly said the President’s discussion with the Russian Foreign Minister about terrorist threats posed by the Islamic State was appropriate. McMaster: 'What the President discussed with the foreign minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation' https://t.co/CwMoqQtj1l — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 McMaster also emphasized a point made earlier in the day by the President, once more criticizing leaks from within the Trump Administration and the Intelligence Community. “Our national security has been put at risk by those violating confidentiality,” McMaster told reporters. McMaster: President Trump made the decision to share the information 'in the context of the conversation' https://t.co/6QNDCeiInf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2017 On Capitol Hill, the latest big story involving the President was not wearing well with some Republicans. “The reports that the President shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials are deeply disturbing,” said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Democrats did their best to pile on as well. “This President is creating chaos,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Earlier in the day, the President had acknowledged sharing information with the Russians, but he did not specifically say that press stories were false – or use one of his preferred terms – ‘fake news.’ As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 …to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 As concern mounted on Capitol Hill, it was announced that the CIA Director would brief lawmakers tonight on the matter.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
