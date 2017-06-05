Victims: What we know about those killed in workplace shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The five victims and gunman in a deadly workplace shooting rampage in Orange County have been identified.
Sheriff Jerry Demings said John Robert Neumann Jr., 45, fatally shot Robert Snyder, 69, Kevin Lawson, 46, Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, and Jeffrey Roberts, 57, before turning the gun on himself shortly after 8 a.m. at Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of recreational-vehicle awnings, on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road.
Investigators said Neumann was armed with a handgun, a large hunting knife and a smaller knife. The gunman reloaded at least once during the shooting, deputies said.
Deputies believe Neumann targeted employees he had issues with when he worked at Fiamma.
Woman, presumably a #ForsythShooting victim's family member, just walked outside Full Sail's Live 1 crying, before going back in #WFTV pic.twitter.com/mb9ho6IlGr— Janine Reyes (@JReyesWFTV) June 5, 2017
Families of the victims gathered at nearby Full Sail University, which was designated as a family unification center, to get assistance from deputies and counselors.
As families came filing into the university, many didn’t know the condition of their loves ones.
Two chaplains were there to help families cope with the news.
“She was just using the restroom and she heard a ‘bang,’” said Shelly Adams, talking about her sister. “Was all she said and when she came out she saw one person on the floor.”
Adams said she prayed with her sister over the phone before rushing to the scene.
The person on the floor died in the gunfire.
“She kept saying, ‘I’m OK, I’m OK,’” said Adams.
The seven survivors were not injured physically, but recovering from the sights and sounds that forever changed Monday morning in the office, will likely be a long road.
Some survivors went to Full Sail as well, to be with the families of those killed.
A mother of a survivor, who asked not to be identified, said she didn’t believe her son when he called to say there was a shooting at his officer.
“We’re going to have to embrace her and just be there as a family,” said Adams.
No additional information was released about the victims.
Just witnessed a very emotional reunion with a group outside building where survivors are waiting on family. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/tPs0jIPudy— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017
Ambulance just pulled in. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/tWWTMVCYN8— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017
This family was racing inside. They just told me they do not know the condition of their loved one. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/5Cs22ljUkW— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017
A man is walking in carrying several boxes of tissues. Very sad scene inside. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/XI0PtmSNBT— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017
The woman was frantic as she told me she doesn't know the condition of her loved one. @WFTV #ForsythShooting pic.twitter.com/P1jsHnCt4g— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 5, 2017
