Victims: What we know about those killed in the Forsyth shooting

The five victims and gunman in a deadly workplace shooting rampage in Orange County have been identified.

Sheriff Jerry Demings said John Robert Neumann Jr., 45, fatally shot Robert Snyder, 69, Kevin Lawson, 46, Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, and Jeffrey Roberts, 57, before turning the gun on himself shortly after 8 a.m. at Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of recreational-vehicle awnings, on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road.

Kevin Clark: A devoted dad and hard worker

Hours before Kevin Clark was shot and killed, relatives said he hosted a Lyman High School graduation party Sunday night for his 18-year-old.

Clark also leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter.

His loved ones said he became a single parent after his wife died suddenly seven years ago.

His family said a temporary employment agency helped Clark get the job at Fiamma, where he recently became a permanent employee.

Relatives said Clark used to own an office supply company, but it closed during the economic crisis.

Since he had children to look out for, he took on several jobs. including driving for Uber.

Brenda Montanez-Crespo: A cherished mother, grandmother

Brenda Montanez-Crespo was loved at work, family members said.

Her family released a statement to Channel 9 that said, “Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother and beloved sister who was cherished by all of her family, friends and everyone that knew her. She was a hardworking single mother and she will be missed greatly."

Jeffrey Roberts: A strong leader and a family man

Jeffrey Roberts worked for Fiamma for several years in the company’s production management and sales department.

He was married to his wife, Tammy, for 37 years. His family told Channel 9 he was a wonderful father and amazing grandfather.

They said he was known at work as a good manager and strong leader, and he treated his co-workers with dignity and respect.

Kevin Lawson: A man who fought for his country

Kevin Lawson leaves behind three children, six grandchildren and a loving wife.

He had another grandchild on the way.

Lawson was an Army veteran who fought in Operation Desert Storm.

His family said he was a very giving person and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Getting the news

Investigators said Neumann was armed with a handgun, a large hunting knife and a smaller knife. The gunman reloaded at least once during the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies believe Neumann targeted employees with whom he had issues when he worked at Fiamma.

Families of the victims gathered at nearby Full Sail University, which was designated as a family unification center, to get assistance from deputies and counselors.

As families came filing into the university, many didn’t know the condition of their loved ones.

Two chaplains were there to help families cope with the news.

“She was just using the restroom and she heard a ‘bang,’” said Shelly Adams, talking about her sister. “Was all she said and when she came out she saw one person on the floor.”

Adams said she prayed with her sister over the phone before rushing to the scene.

The person on the floor died in the gunfire.

“She kept saying, ‘I’m OK. I’m OK,’” said Adams. “We’re going to have to embrace her and just be there as a family."

The seven survivors were not injured physically, but recovering from the sights and sounds that forever changed Monday morning in the office, will likely be a long road.

Some survivors went to Full Sail as well, to be with the families of those killed.

A mother of a survivor, who asked not to be identified, said she didn’t believe her son when he called to say there was a shooting at his office.

No additional information about the victims was released.

